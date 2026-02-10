LIVE TV
Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP 'Night Master' Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Infinix has teased the Note 60 Pro, featuring a 144Hz 1.5K display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, a unique rear mini-LED Matrix Display, 50MP camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, with launch expected soon.

Infinix Note 60 Pro to debut soon, credit: X
Infinix Note 60 Pro to debut soon, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 10, 2026 16:34:50 IST

Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix has teased the upcoming Note 60 Pro, and it indicates that the launch of the phone is nearby. The device will be succeeding in the Note 50 Pro, and the company has already begun revealing the teaser on social media. 

As per the official teaser posted by the company, the upcoming device will appear in Silk Green, Solar Orange, and Torino Black colour options. The Solar Orange colour looks similar to Apple’s latest Cosmic Orange shade. 

Infinix Note 60 Pro features and specification 

The device will arrive in a metal body and a bold, edge-to-edge camera module on the rear panel. The key highlight on the rear panel that grabs everyone’s attention is the Rear Matrix Display, a new small mini-LED screen tucked into the camera area. It light-up with notifications, charging status and alerts similarly as it lights up in Nothing Phone or ROG Phone. 

The front panel of the upcoming phone features a 1.5K resolution display with a refresh rate of 144Hz which makes the scrolling experience smoother. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G processor. Additionally, the device will feature added 3D IceCore VC chamber cooling to keep things going smooth while multitasking and heavy gaming. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP “Night Master” lens which is engineered for low-light shots. It is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported with 90W fast charging support. The company claims that battery will last for year because of its six-year self-healing battery tech. 



Infinix Note 60 launch timeline

The launch of Note 60 and Note 60 Ultra will be soon in India. However, the company has not officially confirmed the India launch yet. The company had first revealed the phone at CES 2026, and this is going to be the first series with satellite communication which means users can make calls or send messages even when there is no network. The company has collaborated with the Italian design house Pininfarina for the first time for giving the smartphone a premium look and feel 

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:34 PM IST
Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

