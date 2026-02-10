Infinix Note 60 To Debut Soon With Rear Matrix Display, 50MP ‘Night Master’ Lens, Check All Specs And Launch Date

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP “Night Master” lens which is engineered for low-light shots. It is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported with 90W fast charging support. The company claims that battery will last for year because of its six-year self-healing battery tech.

The front isn’t quiet – the back has something more to say ✨

The Infinix Note 60 Pro Active Matrix Display is a new way to stay in the know without unlocking anything.

How excited are you about this feature?#ComingSoon #InfinixNote60Series #ANewInfinixNoteIsComing #Infinix pic.twitter.com/FiRkVw5Cq5

— Infinix Nigeria (@InfinixNigeria) February 6, 2026