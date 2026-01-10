LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World's First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World's First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Infinix is set to launch the Note Edge on January 19, 2026, making it the world’s first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and running Android 16-based XOS 16 out of the box, with strong gaming performance also teased.

Infinix Note Edge to launch on January 19, credit: X
Infinix Note Edge to launch on January 19, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 10, 2026 12:22:54 IST

Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World's First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

Infinix is gearing up for launch of its new smartphone, the Note Edge, later this month. The company has also confirmed that it is going to be the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s newly launched Dimensity 7100 chipset. This is an octa-core CPU with a peak speed of 2.4GHz. The company has also confirmed that the phone will come with XOS 16 which is based on Android 16, making it the first smartphone to run this OS out of the box. 

Infinix Note Edge expected features 

Infinix has confirmed that its Note Edge will be launched on 19th January 2026. This is going to be the first smartphone globally to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The company will ship the phone with Android 16 based on XOS 16. 

The powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset was launched last month, as a successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The octa-core processor has four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The latest chipset also consists of the Arm Mali-G610 GPU. Infinix has claimed that the Note Edge will support up to 90fps of gameplay, and the famous game PUBG: Battlegrounds aka BGMI will run at 60fps. 

Infinix Note Edge OS

In terms of operating system, the phone comes with XOS 16 which has introduced a refreshed UI. The UI is designed to give lighter, smoother, and more responsive experience. The OS will feature semi-transparent UI elements alongside 3D spatial wallpapers. It is also teased to come up with new animations for different user actions.  

Users can also expect to get more details about the phone near official debut date. However, the company has not revealed it India launch date yet. 

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Infinix Note Edge Set To Debut: World’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7100, XOS 16 OS Launching On…

