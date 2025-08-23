iPhone 17 Air To Debut Soon: What To Expect On Price, Specifications, And Features

The launch in 2025 of Apple iPhone 17 series will be held at a global launch event, most likely on September 9, and the sale to start on September 19. The new models will include more of an emphasis on the iPhone 17 Air, with the model thought to be the thinnest in Apple history.

It is reported that the iPhone 17 Air will oust the existing model known as the Plus variant and will measure a mere 5.5mm that makes it look slim in comparison to its competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The handset shall also sport a 6.6-inch Pro-motion OLED display that will be able to deliver a 120Hz refresh rate.

The processor is presumed to be the A19 Pro chip that has flash memory of 8GB, optimized using iOS 26, an update to the operating system that will introduce a lot of AI-powered features. The camera upgrades are also in the offering with the Air model expected to have a 48MP main Fusion camera and a 24MP front-facing camera that could be one of the highest-res selfie cameras seen on an iPhone so far.

Apple will make a few sacrifices in the field of battery life. It has been predicted that the iPhone 17 Air will have a 2,800-3,000-mAh battery, which is smaller than the rest of the models of the line. Nevertheless, the company is expected to use hardware-software optimization in order to remain judicious. It will utilize a new C1 modem to conduct connectivity, and both wired and wireless charging will also be offered to the device, as well as compatibility with new MagSafe cases in TechWoven materials made of sustainable materials.

The iPhone 17 Air will have an approximate retail price in India of 90,000 rupees, which will be in-between the starting iPhone 17 and its more expensive Pro models. Across all countries, the product will cost between 899- 949 dollars.

The iPhone 17 Air, with its thin form factor coupled with enhanced cameras and AI-oriented software could end up being one of the most hotly anticipated iPhones as of late.

