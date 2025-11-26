iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

The newly launched iPhone 17 has brought a host of upgrades, making it the best vanilla iPhone in recent years. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 17 then you can get this amazing phone at less than Rs. 46,000 for a limited period of time.

The Croma Black Friday sale is live. The iPhone 17 is usually at the price tag of Rs. 82,900. In the Croma Black Friday sale you can get a for 45,900. Users can get a bank discount of Rs. 1000 other than that if you exchange your old phone, you get an additional discount of Rs. 7000. As per the Croma website, users can get up to Rs. 29,000 on your old phone. Adding all these offers you get an effective price for iPhone 17 to Rs. 45,900. The Croma Black Friday sale is live till 30th November.

Specification and features of iPhone 17

The powerful iPhone 17 comes with an Apple A19 chipset with 8GB RAM. The offers a 6.3 inches super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone offers a two camera on the rear panel with a 48MP wide angle primary camera with 10x digital zoom and 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear camera offers 4K video recordings.

The front offers an 18MP wide angle lens selfie camera with 4K video recording at 60 fps. The iPhone 17 features a 3692mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Other cool phones on Croma Black Friday sale