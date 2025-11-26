LIVE TV
iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

if you are planning to buy iPhone 17 this is a golden chance for you. You can get iPhone 17 for less then Rs. 46,000 during Croma Black Friday sale

Get iPhone 17 at less then 46,000, credit: apple.com
Get iPhone 17 at less then 46,000, credit: apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 26, 2025 16:18:18 IST

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

The newly launched iPhone 17 has brought a host of upgrades, making it the best vanilla iPhone in recent years. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 17 then you can get this amazing phone at less than Rs. 46,000 for a limited period of time. 

The Croma Black Friday sale is live. The iPhone 17 is usually at the price tag of Rs. 82,900. In the Croma Black Friday sale you can get a for 45,900. Users can get a bank discount of Rs. 1000 other than that if you exchange your old phone, you get an additional discount of Rs. 7000. As per the Croma website, users can get up to Rs. 29,000 on your old phone. Adding all these offers you get an effective price for iPhone 17 to Rs. 45,900. The Croma Black Friday sale is live till 30th November. 

Specification and features of iPhone 17 

The powerful iPhone 17 comes with an Apple A19 chipset with 8GB RAM. The offers a 6.3 inches super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone offers a two camera on the rear panel with a 48MP wide angle primary camera with 10x digital zoom and 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The rear camera offers 4K video recordings. 

The front offers an 18MP wide angle lens selfie camera with 4K video recording at 60 fps.  The iPhone 17 features a 3692mAh battery with 40W fast charging. 

Other cool phones on Croma Black Friday sale 

Apart from the iPhone 16 you can also explore more amazing phones and gadgets at a heavy discount. Users can avail heavy discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone Air and many more flagship phones. 

Also read:  Flipkart Black Friday Bonanza: Grab These Smartphones At Unbelievable Prices!

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 4:18 PM IST
iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!
iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!
iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!
iPhone 17 Black Friday Deal: Forget EMIs, Grab Your Brand New Phone For Under ₹46,000 At Croma!

