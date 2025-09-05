LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, 2025, will unveil the iPhone 17 series alongside Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The event streams live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV, with pre-orders starting September 12 and sales from September 19.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 5, 2025 12:34:19 IST

With an imminent launch set for September 9, 2025, the company is finally ready to present the very soon-delayed iPhone 17 series. This grandiose Apple Event, labeled “Awe Dropping,” begins at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will roll out live from Apple.com, on the Apple YouTube Channel, and through the Apple TV App. Viewers in India will be able to enjoy a seamless stream on their gadgets.

How To Watch the Apple Event Live

The event will be livestreamed to the world via the official Apple Events page and their YouTube Channel, as well as the Apple TV app. If anybody would also like to have a reminder set on YouTube to watch Tim Cook’s keynote and unveilings live, they will be able to. This ensures that everyone around the world, including fans in India, keeps vibing as Apple reveals new technologies.

What’s Expected at the Event

It is shaping up to be quite the grand event for Apple, with four new pairs featured: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the new iPhones, we should also expect the launch of the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The thinner iPhone 17 Air will perhaps steal the show, along with new Dynamic Island features and major camera upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro variants, and take on the new A19 Pro chips.

Pre-Order and Release Schedule

The iPhone 17 pre-orders are set to begin on September 12, 2025, with retail availability and deliveries launching on September 19. Based on rumors, we can expect the base model’s pricing in India to start around ₹79,990, and possibly stretch up to ₹1,64,990 for the premium models. 

Beyond this, Apple is going to announce some exciting iPhones and the rest of its ecosystem at the September 9 event, making it a very interesting event for die-hard tech fans to watch.

Tags: AirPods Pro 3 releaseApple Event 2025 liveApple live streamApple September event 2025Apple Watch Series 11iPhone 17 Air featuresiPhone 17 pre-order dateiPhone 17 Pro Max price in IndiaiPhone 17 series launchiPhone 17 specifications

RELATED News

Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy? Luxury Cars, GST, and You Explained
From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch
Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025’s Biggest Gadget Launches
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
What Is Vikram? Features And Who Developed India’s First Indigenous 32-Bit Processor

LATEST NEWS

31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India
iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India
iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India
iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

QUICK LINKS