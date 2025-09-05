iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India

With an imminent launch set for September 9, 2025, the company is finally ready to present the very soon-delayed iPhone 17 series. This grandiose Apple Event, labeled “Awe Dropping,” begins at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) and will roll out live from Apple.com, on the Apple YouTube Channel, and through the Apple TV App. Viewers in India will be able to enjoy a seamless stream on their gadgets.

How To Watch the Apple Event Live

The event will be livestreamed to the world via the official Apple Events page and their YouTube Channel, as well as the Apple TV app. If anybody would also like to have a reminder set on YouTube to watch Tim Cook’s keynote and unveilings live, they will be able to. This ensures that everyone around the world, including fans in India, keeps vibing as Apple reveals new technologies.

What’s Expected at the Event

It is shaping up to be quite the grand event for Apple, with four new pairs featured: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the new iPhones, we should also expect the launch of the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. The thinner iPhone 17 Air will perhaps steal the show, along with new Dynamic Island features and major camera upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro variants, and take on the new A19 Pro chips.

Pre-Order and Release Schedule

The iPhone 17 pre-orders are set to begin on September 12, 2025, with retail availability and deliveries launching on September 19. Based on rumors, we can expect the base model’s pricing in India to start around ₹79,990, and possibly stretch up to ₹1,64,990 for the premium models.

Beyond this, Apple is going to announce some exciting iPhones and the rest of its ecosystem at the September 9 event, making it a very interesting event for die-hard tech fans to watch.