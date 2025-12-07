LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google's New Upgrade, Here's What You Need To Know

iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

Apple is going to do partnership with Google Gemini to enhance features of Siri. This collaboration will give iPhone users a better experience with a customized Gemini interface

Google and Apple to come together to enhance Siri
Google and Apple to come together to enhance Siri

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 7, 2025 18:39:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

The California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to pay Google approximately $1 billion per year to access a version of the Gemini artificial intelligence model, according to a report publish in Bloomberg 

Google Gemini is a multimodal AI model designed to understand and generate text, images, audio, and code. Apple is planning to deploy a customized version of the AI system to enhance its voice assistant Siri with more features and capabilities. 

For instance, Gemini could primarily focus on two key areas, creating summaries of information, and assisting users with planning-related activities, such as organizing schedules or coordinating tasks. 

However, as per reports Google will not be controlling all of Siri’s features, and Apple will continue to use its own models for certain tasks. The Gemini features will operate from Apple’s cloud compute infrastructure, which are secure servers designed specifically for handling sensitive AI tasks. 

The custom Gemini model would boast an impressive 1.2 trillion parameters. The numerical values that would be needed to help AI systems generate intelligent responses.  

To put this in perspective, Apple’s current cloud-based Apple intelligence system relies on a model with just 150 billion parameters, making Google’s offering roughly eight times more powerful. 

This substantial increase in computational capacity should enable Siri to handle more complex requests with greater accuracy. 

According to Bloomberg before locking deal with google, Apple had explored other AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to power its revamped voice assistant. 

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook confirmed to investors that the enhanced Sir would launch in the spring, while indicating that the company remains open to additional third-party AI collaborations within Apple Intelligence. 

Apple is still working on its own proprietary AI technology despite Google partnership. With its own AI technology eventually, Apple will replace Gemini entirely with a homegrown solution.  

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 6:39 PM IST
iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS