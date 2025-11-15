Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Tim Cook Expected to Step Down as Apple CEO

As per several media reports, Apple is already accelerating its succession planning since CEO Tim Cook is likely to resign as early as 2024. In case this occurs, it would be the end of a historic period in the company. Since the resignation of Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook became the face of Apple, which saw the emergence of the iPhone era, as well as Apple becoming a multi-trillion-dollar powerhouse.

It is reported that Apple is not officially declaring a successor until the January earnings call, leaving fans and investors to continue their guesswork. And the most speculated name? Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus.

Although Apple is yet to confirm this, the rumor has raised eyebrows worldwide. More than ten years in the top role, the question that many people ask is: Is Apple about to make one of the largest changes in leadership in the tech industry?

No Successor Announcement Until Early 2026

According to media reports, Apple is keeping its cards very tight, and insiders argue that the company will not declare a successor to Tim Cook until after the end of the January earnings announcement, which includes the most important quarter of the year, the holiday period.

Timing, as usual in the Apple tradition, is intentional; there will be no distractions until the company announces the results of its greatest sales period. However, there is a succession buzz going on in the background.

John Ternus, the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple, is also considered by the sources used by the media reports as the best candidate to replace Cook.

The hardware strategy of Apple has been built over the years by Ternus, who has earned respect due to his consistent leadership and engineering vision. Upon selection, he would take over at a critical juncture, as Apple is increasingly under pressure to speed up innovation in the field of AI, devices, as well as services. The world is left to guess until then, with Apple gearing towards a massive change of leadership.

Who Is John Ternus?

John Ternus currently serves as Apple’s SVP of Hardware Engineering and reports directly to Tim Cook.

Key highlights of his career:

Joined Apple in 2001 as part of the Product Design team

Became VP of Hardware Engineering in 2013

Leads hardware development for iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more

Previously worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems

Holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania

