Home > Tech and Auto > Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 10:58:53 IST

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the U.S. are set to sign an agreement to cooperate on advanced technologies, including AI and nuclear fusion, during President Donald Trump's Japan visit next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Tokyo and Washington will exchange a memorandum of understanding between ministers, which will also cover areas beyond 5G telecom standards, pharmaceutical supply chains, quantum and space, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Louise Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

