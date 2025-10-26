Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the U.S. are set to sign an agreement to cooperate on advanced technologies, including AI and nuclear fusion, during President Donald Trump's Japan visit next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Tokyo and Washington will exchange a memorandum of understanding between ministers, which will also cover areas beyond 5G telecom standards, pharmaceutical supply chains, quantum and space, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Louise Heavens)

