LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 20:59:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

BISHKEK (Reuters) -Kyrgyzstan has launched a national stablecoin and a central bank digital currency in partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Binance, President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday. A mountainous former Soviet republic of around 7 million people traditionally dependent on labour migrants in Russia, Kyrgyzstan has in recent years positioned itself as a cryptocurrency leader in Central Asia. A5A7, a stablecoin backed by the Russian rouble and based in Kyrgyzstan, has been placed under sanctions by Western governments who say it is used to facilitate avoidance of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, was appointed as an adviser on digital assets to the president of Kyrgyzstan in May. Zhao said in a post on X on Saturday that the Kyrgyz national stablecoin had been launched on the BNB Chain and that the digital version of Kyrgyzstan's currency, the som, was ready for use in government payments. He said a national cryptocurrency reserve had been established, which includes Binance’s BNB token. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Zhao, who had previously been convicted of money laundering-related offences. Kyrgyzstan was traditionally the most democratic of the five former Soviet Central Asian republics, but Japarov has clamped down on dissent since coming to power on a wave of street protests in 2020. The country is due to hold a snap parliamentary election on November 30, with allies of Japarov aiming to expand their dominance of the legislature. (Reporting by Aigerim Turgunbaeva in Bishkek, Writing by Felix Light in Tbilisi, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IBM says key quantum computing error correction algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US agency asks Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for about $3.46 billion

LATEST NEWS

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Sinner blows past De Minaur and into Vienna final

TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

TOTALENERGIES: BEFORE FULLY RELAUNCHING PROJECT, MOZAMBIQUE’S COUNCIL OF MINISTERS NEEDS TO APPROVE AN ADDENDUM TO PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT

Pakistan Warns Of Open War With Afghanistan, Khawaja Asif Threatens Taliban, ‘Failure To Reach A Deal Means…’

World team punches ticket to International Crown semifinals

Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

‘Don’t Know If We Will Be Coming Back’: Rohit Sharma Drops A Bombshell On His And Virat Kohli’s Farewell From…

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance
Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance
Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance
Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

QUICK LINKS