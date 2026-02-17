LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Lava has launched the Bold N2 in India at Rs 7,499. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, Android 15 Go, and 4GB+64GB storage. Sale starts 27 Feb 2026 on Amazon.

Lava Bold N2 Launches in India
Lava Bold N2 Launches in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 17, 2026 17:42:01 IST

Lava Bold N2 Launches With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Vibrant Colours, Check All Specs And Price

Indian origin smartphone manufacturing company Lava has introduced Bold N2 India which is a successor of the Lava Bold N1 which was launched last year. The newly launched device is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and a 13MP primary camera on the rear panel. 



Lava Bold N2 features and specifications 

The newly launched device features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The rear panel of the device has a square module on the rear with two cut-out lenses. The flat-framed device offers a water drop notch on the front featuring a camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device runs on Android 15 Go, and it is powered by octa-core Unisoc SC9863A paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The users can also extend the RAM to 8GB virtually. The device also has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. 

The key highlight of the phone is its battery; the phone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery which can last for a complete day. The rear panel of the phone features a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The company has also put a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for screen and app lock. 

Lava Bold N2 Price 

The newly launched device is priced at Rs 7,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is available in two different colour options that are Indus Black, and Siachen White. The phone will be on sale from 27th February 2026 exclusively on Amazon. 

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:42 PM IST
