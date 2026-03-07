LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Lexus To Introduce New-Generation ES In India: Redesigned Exterior, Premium Interior And New Tech—Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

Lexus To Introduce New-Generation ES In India: Redesigned Exterior, Premium Interior And New Tech—Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

Lexus will launch the new-generation Lexus ES in India on 20 March 2026. The updated sedan gets a redesigned exterior, a more digital interior, and is expected to continue with a hybrid powertrain.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 7, 2026 10:21:10 IST

Japanese luxury car manufacturer Lexus has confirmed the launch of all-new generation of its ES luxury sedan in India on 20th March 2026. The new sedan will rival the luxury sedan segment against sedans such as Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series LWB, and Audi A4. 

The refreshed ES is built on the latest evolution of the TNGA-K platform and introduces a significantly reworked design, a more digital cabin and a broader range of electrified powertrains globally. The company currently sells the ES in India as a hybrid sedan, and the new model is likely to continue with a similar electrified setup. 

Lexus ES Exterior 

In terms of exterior and design, the updated sedan has got a more futuristic design as compared to the current model. The front of the sedan has got a cleaner look, and the ES do not have the traditional Lexus spindle grille.  

The company has added the Z-shaped LED daytime running lights that also function as turn indicators. The main headlights are now placed lower and partly hidden behind vertical black trim. 

On the sides, the upcoming luxury sedan has a sporty sloping roofline, new alloy wheels and strong body lines whereas at the rear the company has added a full-width LED light bar with illuminated “LEXUS” lettering. 

The new generation model is also bigger than before, the increased length, width, height, and wheelbase. 

Lexus ES Interior 

In terms of interiors and cabin, the sedan focusses majorly on digital features and a cleaner layout. The key highlight of the interior consists of a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with over the air updates and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The physical control buttons are replaced by touch-sensitive controls. 

The next-generation luxury sedan spots premium Mark Levinson sound system, panoramic glass sunroof, power front seats with memory function, reclining rear seats and “Boss mode” for additional legroom for the rear cabin. The company has also improved the noise insulation, which makes the cabin quieter and more comfortable. 

Lexus ES Price and Launch

The company has not announced the price of sedans yet. The current model comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 62.65 lakh in India. The new-generation model is likely to get a price hike due to added features and upgrades. The car will be launched in India on 20th March 2026, other details and price will be revealed during the launch event.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 10:21 AM IST
