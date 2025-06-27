Live Tv
Home > Tech and Auto > Meta Pushes Back On EU Antitrust Probe, Defends Privacy Choices

Meta Pushes Back On EU Antitrust Probe, Defends Privacy Choices

Meta has criticized EU regulators for shifting antitrust rules mid-process, as it adapts to the pay-or-consent model. The company claims it’s cooperating and offering EU users more than legally required, while accusing the Commission of unfair scrutiny.

Meta has said that the European Commission had discriminated against its business model
Meta has said that the European Commission had discriminated against its business model

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 21:10:41 IST

Meta wasn’t exactly subtle with its frustration on Friday, calling out EU antitrust regulators for basically changing the rules in the middle of the game while the company tries to follow their latest order on its pay-or-consent model.

The company said the European Commission was singling out its approach—maybe even giving it a harder time than others. Still, Meta claims it’s been playing ball, actually working with the regulators and making some pretty big changes.

“We’re confident the options we give people in the EU don’t just tick the legal boxes—they go way beyond what’s required,” a Meta spokesperson said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

