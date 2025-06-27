Meta Pushes Back On EU Antitrust Probe, Defends Privacy Choices

Meta wasn’t exactly subtle with its frustration on Friday, calling out EU antitrust regulators for basically changing the rules in the middle of the game while the company tries to follow their latest order on its pay-or-consent model.

The company said the European Commission was singling out its approach—maybe even giving it a harder time than others. Still, Meta claims it’s been playing ball, actually working with the regulators and making some pretty big changes.

“We’re confident the options we give people in the EU don’t just tick the legal boxes—they go way beyond what’s required,” a Meta spokesperson said.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)