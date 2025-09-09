Meta to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 00:10:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], June 18 (ANI): After launching a new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, Mark Zuckerberg’s co-founded company is now all set to come up with a new pair of smart AI glasses under the Oakley brand.

Like the Meta Ray-Bans, the Meta Oakleys will feature built-in cameras for capturing photos and videos, along with AI capabilities, as per MacRumors.

The Oakley version of the Meta glasses could be based on the Oakley Sphaera glasses, with the camera positioned at the center of the glasses frame. Meta may market the glasses at cyclists and other athletes that already wear Oakley sunglasses.

On Monday, June 16, Meta teased its Oakley-branded AI-powered smart glasses, with the profile description saying, “The next evolution is coming on June 20.”

Meta is planning to introduce the first pair of the Californian label Oakley smart glasses on June 20. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ai-glassesmetaPradaTech

