Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang plans to meet "global leaders and top Korean executives" when he attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in South Korea this month, the U.S. AI chipmaker said in a statement on Sunday. "Huang will participate in activities to underscore NVIDIA’s work to advance technology and drive growth in Korea and worldwide through AI, robotics, digital twins and autonomous vehicles," Nvidia said, with providing details. The CEO event from October 28 to 31 runs parallel to the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders' summit, when heads of its 21 member countries will gather. Huang is expected to meet with top executives at Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which make memory chips used in AI data centers. Samsung declined to comment, while SK Hynix was not immediately available for comment. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea and raised the possibility of reaching a trade deal at the meeting. China last month accused Nvidia of violating the country's anti-monopoly law, the latest escalation in its trade war with the United States that has claimed the chipmaker as collateral damage. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)