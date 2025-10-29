LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OnePlus 15 Launching In India On November 13, Power, Style, And Surprising New Features Await!

OnePlus 15 Launching In India On November 13, Power, Style, And Surprising New Features Await!

OnePlus 15 debuts in India on November 13, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 7,300mAh Glacier Battery, 120W fast charging, 165Hz AMOLED display, and triple 50MP cameras. A true flagship redefining power, performance, and premium design for Indian smartphone users.

OnePlus 15 Launching in India on November 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,300mAh Battery (Pc: Oneplus.com)
OnePlus 15 Launching in India on November 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7,300mAh Battery (Pc: Oneplus.com)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 29, 2025 22:52:36 IST

OnePlus 15 Launching In India On November 13, Power, Style, And Surprising New Features Await!

The wait for the next-generation flagship killer is nearly over: OnePlus has announced that its much-awaited OnePlus 15 will indeed have its run in India from November 13.

A major departure from the brand’s typical early-year cycle, the launch slots the new device right in competition with other premium devices just in time for the holiday season.

With an eye-catching design and an even louder promise of super performance specifications, the OnePlus 15 may be en route to become the new definition of the mobile experience for enthusiast-class and power users alike. 

It arrives weeks after a successful show in the Chinese market, going in with absolutely breathtaking, industry-leading hardware advancements sure to turn heads.

Next-Gen Hardware Power

The OnePlus 15 is supposedly one of the first smartphones to come to India featuring the game-changing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform. This cutting-edge 3nm chipset is already leaps and bounds ahead of what has been the mobile processing standard thus far.

The advances in raw computing power, graphics rendering, and AI efficiency are unprecedented. Other features include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM so that the flagship can handle super-smooth lag-free multitasking with optimal performance for some of the most graphics-hungry mobile games and creative applications.

The enhanced cooling system, featuring an all-new “Glacier” vapor chamber, is engineered to sustain peak performance for extended durations, thus making this smartphone a true powerhouse for heavy-duty usage.

Immense Battery & Rapid Charging

The OnePlus 15 is all set to break new ground for the brand with an enormous Glacier Battery of 7,300mAh, the largest ever in a OnePlus flagship.

This massive capacity is expected to offer multi-day endurance for the average user and directly responds to one of the most prominent consumers demands in the premium segment. In addition to the massive power pack, the smartphone facilitates super-fast wired 120W Super Flash Charging, which charges up the battery from almost completely empty to full in a few short minutes. If that isn’t enough, this device brings wonderful enjoyment through its capability of wireless charging at 50W. 

But besides power and power, the phone packs in a huge 6.78-inches LTPO AMOLED screen with a super-smooth refresh rate of 165Hz so that everything, from scrolling around social media to competitive gaming, showcases incredible fluid motion with vibrant colors. The flagship picture is rounded off by a triple 50MP camera system featuring a dedicated 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: OnePlus 15OnePlus 15 featuresOnePlus 15 India launch

