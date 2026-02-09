LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI Enters Hardware Race, Files Patent for 'Dime' AI-Powered Earbuds: Check Details and Launch Timeline

OpenAI Enters Hardware Race, Files Patent for 'Dime' AI-Powered Earbuds: Check Details and Launch Timeline

OpenAI has reportedly filed a patent for its first consumer hardware product, “Dime,” signaling a likely 2026 launch, with speculation pointing to a simpler, audio-focused AI device rather than a premium wearable.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 9, 2026 17:27:45 IST

OpenAI Enters Hardware Race, Files Patent for 'Dime' AI-Powered Earbuds: Check Details and Launch Timeline

US-based AI giant OpenAI is gearing up to make a debut in the consumer hardware market with its new product “Dime”. As per media reports and experts, the company has filed a patent which confirms the name and signals toward its launch soon. 

The company has not officially announced anything regarding the product yet. However, the patent has fueled speculation that the company’s long-rumoured AI device is moving closer to launch. 



OpenAI files Patent of ‘Dime’

The media reports suggest that OpenAI has officially registered “Dime” as part of its debut plan in the product sector, a step typically taken when companies prepare for commercial product. However, the patent does not describe the design of the hardware; this has just strengthened the earlier reports and claims of the company’s physical device to complement its AI ecosystem. 

The media reports and rumours signal that OpenAI was working on a more ambitious wearable product with smartphone-level hardware and a premium design that offer deep AI interaction without relying mainly on a smartphone. However, some reports claim that the company has paused those plans for now. 

OpenAI to hold complex tech for now

The ongoing AI boom has increased the cost of memory parts and other components. The industry experts believe that making such a premium device will turn out so expensive to produce at scale and to reach masses. As a result of this, the company is said to be shifting toward a simpler product first so that they can reach more people to give them experience of AI integrated hardware at reasonable prices. 

Instead of a complex wearable, the company is expected to launch an audio focused earbuds as its hardware debut. The device is expected to focus on voice interaction, real time AI assistance, and hands-free access to OpenAI’s models. 

This could help out the company enter the product market faster along with keeping manufacturing costs under control. The media reports and experts claim that the company will launch in 2026, and other more advanced wearable will be launched once the RAM crises ends and prices stablise in the tech market. 

However, the company has not confirmed the leak, but the appearance of patent filing suggests the company’s long anticipated hardware ambitions may finally be gearing up under the hood to debut in the market. 

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 5:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS