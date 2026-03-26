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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

Oppo will launch the Oppo K15 Pro series in China on April 1, featuring gaming-focused upgrades like cooling fans, a powerful Dimensity chipset, and a large battery, though its India launch is not confirmed yet.

Oppo K15
Oppo K15

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 26, 2026 18:46:27 IST

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Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo is all set to launch Oppo K15 Pro series in China. The company has confirmed the launch date through a teaser on Chinese microblogging website Weibo; the smartphone will be launched on 1st April. The device is expected to launch along with Oppo Watch X3 and the Oppo Enco Clip 2. The company has recently launched Oppo K14 series in India, but it has not confirmed the India launch of K15 series yet. 

The series is expected to consist of two models, Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro Plus. The company has confirmed that the lineup will feature active cooling fans, suggesting a strong focus on mobile gaming. 

Features and specifications 

The series is likely to feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The lineup is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device may feature a primary sensor of 50MP. As per media reports, the device could be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery. 

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The device will be succeeding in the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro which is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset. The last generation device features a 6.80-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and carries IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50 5G To Debut Soon In India: 6,500mAh Battery, Offline Communication, And Eila AI Assistant—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

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Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date
Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date
Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date
Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

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