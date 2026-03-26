Oppo K15 All-Set To Debut: Cooling Fans, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, And 8000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo is all set to launch Oppo K15 Pro series in China. The company has confirmed the launch date through a teaser on Chinese microblogging website Weibo; the smartphone will be launched on 1st April. The device is expected to launch along with Oppo Watch X3 and the Oppo Enco Clip 2. The company has recently launched Oppo K14 series in India, but it has not confirmed the India launch of K15 series yet.
The series is expected to consist of two models, Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro Plus. The company has confirmed that the lineup will feature active cooling fans, suggesting a strong focus on mobile gaming.
Features and specifications
The series is likely to feature a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The lineup is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device may feature a primary sensor of 50MP. As per media reports, the device could be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery.
The device will be succeeding in the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro which is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset. The last generation device features a 6.80-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and carries IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certification for resistance against dust and water.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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