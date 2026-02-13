Planning To Buy A Flagship And Confused Between Vivo V70 And iPhone 17e, Here Is A Detailed Comparision From Specs To Price

The smartphone market is about to see an interesting face-off between the Vivo V70 and the Apple iPhone 17e. Both phones are aimed at people who want strong features without going all the way to ultra-premium pricing. But the way they approach things is quite different.

Vivo has confirmed that the V70 will launch in India on February 19. The iPhone 17e, on the other hand, is expected to arrive soon, although Apple hasn’t announced an exact date yet.

Vivo V70 vs iPhone 17e features and comparision

In terms of design, Vivo says the V70 comes with the “narrowest bezels in the segment,” which means more screen and less border. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. That should make scrolling and gaming feel fluid. The phone has IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water

The iPhone 17e is expected to look similar to the previous model, but reports suggest it could come with a Dynamic Island instead of a notch. It is said to feature a 60Hz display, which is not as smooth as the V70 on paper.

When it comes to cameras, Vivo clearly wants to make a statement. The V70 packs a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss Night Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 50MP selfie camera. That’s a lot of camera power.

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a 48MP Fusion camera at the back and a 12MP front camera. Apple usually focuses more on image processing than big numbers, so the experience could still be strong.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17e may run on the new Apple A19 chip, possibly a toned-down version. The Vivo V70 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run Android 16 out of the box.

Battery is another big difference. The V70 comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging. The iPhone 17e’s battery details are not confirmed yet.

Vivo V70 vs iPhone 17e Price

In terms of price, the iPhone 17e is expected to start around Rs 59,900. The Vivo V70 may start at Rs 45,999. So in simple terms, Vivo offers more features and specification at lower price point whereas Apple focuses on brand value and ecosystem.

