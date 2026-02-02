Realme 16 To Debut Soon In India With ‘Air Design’, Selfie Mirror, And 50MP Sony IMX Camera—Check Launch Date And Details

A new phone from Realme with model number RMX5171 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website. However, the listing does not reveal the name of phone whereas the model number has been linked to the Realme 16 5G from the early leaks including a Google Play Console listing and information shared by experts, all these things sum up to the launch of Realme 16 5G in India.

The company uses an Air Design in the upcoming phone which is similat like Apple’s iPhone Air design with the company’s own twist with a small selfie mirror placed next to the rear cameras. This mirror is placed to help users to frame themselves better while using a rear camera; it also features Aurora Wing colour-shifting technology that creates a subtle blue and purple gradient effect on the back. Realme 16 5G features and specifications

The phone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of optics, the phone offers a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP Sony IMX852 and a 2MP monochrome camera. The front panel offers a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, and it is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported with 60W wired fast charging.


