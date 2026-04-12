Redmi K90 Max & K Pad 2 To Debut Soon: Gaming Focused Cooling, 165Hz Refresh Rate, And Flagship Chipset, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manifesting giant Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is expanding its portfolio and it is all set to launch its new flagship K90 Max which will be joining the K90 lineup. The company has started teasing the handset through official renders on its social media handles and officially revealed its design. Alongside the smartphone, the company will also be launching the Redmi K Pad 2 and new laptops. The K90 lineup already consists of two handsets, the Redmi K90, which is a standard variant and Redmi K90 Pro Max. These devices were launched in global market under the branding of Poco as Poco F8 series.

Redmi K90 Max features and specifications

Through Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has officially teased the design of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi K90 Max. The company confirms that the phone will have a rectangular-shape rear camera module that also consist of an active colling fan on the right. The device is teased in a Space Silver colour option, and the smartphone is built up of an aluminium alloy frame, ultra-narrow bezels, and a relatively thin form factor.

The handset is likely to feature a refresh rate of 165Hz and a next-generation flagship chipset with dual-core performance architecture. The handset is said to have been tuned for e-sports titles, and will offer enhanced touch response, network performance, audio output, and eye protection features. Redmi K Pad 2

Apart from Redmi K90 Max, the company will also be introducing Redmi K Pad 2. the tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and will feature an 8.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

The company has also confirmed the Redmi A7 Pro 5G launch in Indian market on 13th April 2026. The company has also confirmed key specifications and the features of the India specific smartphone prior to launch.

The device will feature a 6.9-inch display and will be powered by an octa-core 5G processor. The company has confirmed that the device will run on Android 16 based HyperOS 3. The dedicated microsite launched by the company reveals that it will come with several AI features consisting of Google’s Circle to search and a built-in Gemini voice assistant.

In terms of design, the upcoming smartphone features a flat frame and a pill shaped camera module on the rear panel featuring two cutouts for the cameras, with an LED flash positioned outside the module. The “REDMI 5G” branding is positioned on the bottom-left of the rear panel while the front panel features a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

The company has not revealed other details regarding the upcoming handset yet, which are expected to unveil on 13th April during the launch schedule.