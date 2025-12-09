Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi’s next mid-range phone is on the way, as per reports the Redmi Note 15 series could be launch in India on 6th January 2026. Experts believe that the company may follow a staggered rollout, beginning with the standard Redmi Note 15 before introducing the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus variants. However, the company has not issued any official confirmation yet.
Redmi Note 15 features and specification
As per the reports and claims, the all-new smart phone will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 15 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor which will run on HyperOS 2.
The smartphone is expected to have a 5500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, and the model may include an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The experts claim that the rear panel of Redmi Note 15 will feature 108MP of primary sensor and 8MP of ultra-wide sensor, whereas the front camera is expected to be 20MP.
The higher variant of the phone, i.e., Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus may feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the pro could come with the Dimensity 7400 ultra. The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus may include Gorilla Glass Victus 1 and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The camera setup may include a 200MP main sensor with an 8MP ultrawide. The battery is expected for Pro and Pro Plus can be 6500mAh
Redmi Note 15 series expected price
As per the reports, the Redmi Note 15 could be priced around Rs. 20,000, The Note 15 Pro may be in Rs.27,000-30,000 range and Pro Plus may be around Rs. 35,000.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed