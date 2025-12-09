LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports karachi Cambodia afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Avatar 3 nomination controversy Kiran Suraj Dadhe indian-rice-exports
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone series Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus details have been leaked including price, specification and expected launch date

Redmi Note 15 leaked specification, credit: X/yabhishekhd
Redmi Note 15 leaked specification, credit: X/yabhishekhd

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 9, 2025 17:28:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi’s next mid-range phone is on the way, as per reports the Redmi Note 15 series could be launch in India on 6th January 2026. Experts believe that the company may follow a staggered rollout, beginning with the standard Redmi Note 15 before introducing the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus variants. However, the company has not issued any official confirmation yet. 

Redmi Note 15 features and specification  

As per the reports and claims, the all-new smart phone will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 15 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor which will run on HyperOS 2. 

The smartphone is expected to have a 5500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, and the model may include an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The experts claim that the rear panel of Redmi Note 15 will feature 108MP of primary sensor and 8MP of ultra-wide sensor, whereas the front camera is expected to be 20MP. 

The higher variant of the phone, i.e., Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus may feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the pro could come with the Dimensity 7400 ultra. The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro Plus may include Gorilla Glass Victus 1 and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

The camera setup may include a 200MP main sensor with an 8MP ultrawide. The battery is expected for Pro and Pro Plus can be 6500mAh 

Redmi Note 15 series expected price 

As per the reports, the Redmi Note 15 could be priced around Rs. 20,000, The Note 15 Pro may be in Rs.27,000-30,000 range and Pro Plus may be around Rs. 35,000.

 

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 5:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: redmiredmi note 15xiaomi

RELATED News

5G Beast! Poco C85 Finally Debuts In India For ₹11,999 With Big Battery, Reverse Charging & Premium Features, Shakes Up Budget Segment

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched, 10,050mAh Battery, Fast Charging And Amazing Features at Just 19,999

Who Is Neal Mohan? Indian-Origin YouTube CEO Named TIME’s 2025 CEO Of The Year – Check His Indian Background, Net Worth And More

Massive Backlash Over Netflix-Warner Bros Deal: 300 Million Users Get Letters, US Congress Flags Monopoly Fears

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

LATEST NEWS

BJP State President Vijayendra Protests in Belagavi, Blames Karnataka Govt for Abandoning Farmers During “Internal Power Struggle”

Think Before You Forward: How ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Could Cost You Up To 7 Years In Jail; Cyber Cell Issues WARNING

Russia’s New Visa Offering Residency To Skilled Foreign Workers Will Make It Easy For Indian Professionals: How Does It Work And What You Need To Know

IVF In Chandrapur: Why Couples From Across Vidarbha Choose Aansh IVF With Dr Shweta Agarwal

Meet Bonnie Blue – OnlyFans Model Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Pornography Charges, Could Face 15 Years Of Imprisonment; All You Need To Know

‘IndiGo back on its feet, our operations stable’: CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises After Nationwide IndiGo Chaos

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

First Balochistan, Now Sindh: Violence In Pakistan’s Karachi Over Demand For Separate Sindhudesh, What’s Behind The Fury, Who Are Protesting

Over 300 Exhibitors to Showcase Next-Gen Mobility Solutions at AutoTech Asia 2026 in New Delhi

‘We Gave Sanju Chances But…’ Is The Wicket-Keeper Batter Getting Dropped Against South Africa In First T20I? Suryakumar Yadav Drops A BIG Hint

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know
Redmi Note 15, Note 15 Pro And Note 15 Pro Plus: Leaked India Prices, Expected, Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS