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Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

Samsung is gearing up for launch for Galaxy Z Fold 8. The device is expected to feature a big battery and high Watt fast charging support.

Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 16, 2026 17:23:13 IST

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to expand its portfolio in foldable segment. The news regarding the launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The fresh round of leaks hints battery upgrades and possible design changes. 

The foldable devices have been improved over the years, but battery life and charging speeds are still the key concerns for many users. Media reports and fresh leaks suggest that the company is planning to push the battery capacity of its flagship foldable further, though not every aspect of the device may see a dramatic upgrade. 

The leaks also suggest that a possible shift in design strategy for the company’s foldable lineup, with reports at a wider form factor aimed at enhancing everyday use of the device. 

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Battery leak 

As per media reports, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery and if it comes true, this will be a 13 per cent hike in the battery as compared to previous generation fold. 

That would make it the largest battery ever used in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. However, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a 5,600mAh battery. However, the reports did not confirm that the company will introduce faster charging with Fold 8 or not. 

The previous generation Z fold models have been capped at 25W wired fast charging which the company may finally consider an upgrade, possibly bringing support for 45W or even 60W wired charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Display 

As per media reports, the device may feature a 7.6-inch primary display when unfolded, which is technically be smaller than 8-inch inner display seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 

As per industry insiders Samsung and Apple could lead the global foldable smartphone segment by 2026. While companies such as Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers may dominate the category within China. 

 Also Read: 2026 Kia Sonet: Affordable Automatic Variants, Turbo-Petrol DCT Options And New Magma Red Colour – Check All Details And Price

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:23 PM IST
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Debut Soon With Bigger Battery And 60W Fast Charging Support—Check All Details Inside

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