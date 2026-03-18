Samsung Launches Eid Sale On Bespoke AI Home Appliances: Save Up To Rs 20,000 On Washing Machines, Fridges And AC—Check All Offers And Last Date

South Korean tech and electronics manufacturing giant Samsung has rolled out a limited period festive sale tied to occasions such as Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The company is offering discount and finance schemes across its Bespoke AI home appliances portfolio in India. The sale is currently live, and it will end on 22nd March 2026. Users can avail the offers through Samsung’s official website, major e-commerce platforms and select retail outlet across India.

Top offers during sale

During the sale buyers can avail a cashback up to Rs 20,000 on select Bespoke AI products consisting of refrigerators, washing machine, air conditioners, and microwaves. The company is also offering zero down payment options on select models. This move is aimed at enhancing affordability in a price-sensitive market such as India.

Why this sale matters

The company has rolled out the sale to expand the Bespoke AI platform, which combines smart connectivity which combines smart connectivity with automation features across appliances. The aim of this sale is to expand the adoption of its SmartThings ecosystem, which connects multiple devices under a single interface.

What To Expect from bespoke ai home appliance

In air conditioners, the company is highlighting AI fast and comfort cooling. This feature adjusts cooling patterns based on room conditions which focus on reducing energy consumption along with maintaining comfort.

The company also added the SmartThing Home Care in the 2026 AC lineup to monitor performance and alerts users regarding potential issues such as low refrigerant levels or when filters need cleaning. Speaking from users’ point of view, this reduces the need for manual checks and can help prevent costly repairs.

In the kitchen segment, the company offers Bespoke AI refrigerators to come with AI Vision Inside. This feature uses internal cameras to identify stored food items and helps track inventory through the connected app

In the washing machine lineup, the gadget features AI wash, which automatically detects load weight and fabric type and accordingly adjusts water levels, detergent usage, and wash cycles.

The company is also expanding its SmartThings ecosystem with Family Care features. These features consist of activity alerts, medication reminders, and location-based notifications, developed for household members where family members may live separately. Also Read: iPhone 19e To Arrive With Power-Efficient Advance Display And Latest Chipset—Check All Updates And Launch Timeline