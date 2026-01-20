LIVE TV
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launches In India: Updated Design, Premium Interior, New Colours And Price – Check All Details As Pre-Booking Begins

Skoda has launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift in India with updated design, new features, and a new automatic gearbox, with bookings now open and prices coming in March.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 20, 2026 14:13:35 IST

Skoda has unveiled the new Kushaq facelift in the Indian market today i.e. 20th January 2026. The all-new SUV comes with cosmetic updates, feature additions, and a new gearbox as well. 

The prebooking of the car has also begun with the launch. The new Skoda Kushaq facelift features revised exterior styling, a more premium interior, a longer list of creature comforts, and some important additions and a new powertrain option. 

The car is set to give direct rival to mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, recently launched Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara and Victoris, and Honda Elevate, among others. 

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift exterior design  

In terms of exterior design, the all-new Skoda Kushaq facelift adopts the latest iteration of Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, sporting sleek LED headlights with eyebrow like daytime running lamp (DRLs) and L shaped signatures bridged by a segmented light bar in the grille which is taken from the new Kodiaq. The bumper of the car has also been re-engineered and consists of an angular, ridged silver skid plate. In the sportier Kushaq Monte Carlo trim, the grille gets two red stripes, chrome fitments are changed with gloss black trim, and there’s exclusive badging all around. 

The side profile of the car is not much changed compared to the previous model. The alloy wheels range from 16 to 17 inches in diameter, depending upon the model. At the back the facelift features an LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ branding. The company has introduced three new colours for the Kushaq facelift, Cherry Red, Shimla Green, and Steel Grey. 

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift interior update 

In terms of interior, the all-new Skoda Kushaq comes with a black and beign finish in the prestige trim and crimson colour scheme in the Monte Carlo variants. However, the overall design is similar to the prior model. The facelift model features an all-new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual colour  ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. The facelift also offers a larger 491-litre boot. 

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift engine and gearbox 

The key update of Kushaq facelift is the addition of a new 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox option for the 115hp 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, replacing the prior 6-speed unit. 

Buyers who are expecting more punch can opt for the Kushaq facelift’s 150hp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine option which is paired with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission only. The company has added rear disc brakes for the 1.5 TSI variants. 

The price of the car is not revealed yet as per company it will be revealed in March. The buyers also get a standard 4-year/1,00,000km warranty which is extendable to 6 years and 4 years of roadside assistance. 

Also Read: Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SkodaSkoda Kushaq facelift

