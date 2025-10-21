LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 22:48:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Alban Kacher (Reuters) -French satellite operator Eutelsat reported worse-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as a decline in video sales offset strong demand for government services, notably in Ukraine. Revenue from video, connectivity and government services fell 1.2% year-on-year on a comparable basis to 283 million euros ($330 million) in the quarter to end Sept. That was below the average 295 million euros forecast by analysts, according to data from the company. The video business, which provides satellite broadcasting services to over a billion viewers globally and accounts for 47% of Eutelsat's total revenue, recorded a 10.5% fall in revenue from a year ago. That reflected both a long-term decline in the video market and a negative impact from sanctions imposed on Russian channels, the group said in a statement. French regulators recently ordered Eutelsat to stop broadcasting two Russian channels after finding links to a sanctioned entity. Sanctions are expected to have an impact of around 16 million euros this year, the company said. Eutelsat owns more than 600 Low Earth Orbit satellites via its OneWeb subsidiary providing broadband internet, the only other LEO constellation available besides Elon Musk's Starlink. These satellites have gained traction as Europe seeks home-grown alternatives for satellite services. But the firm still faces sluggish growth, hurt by its declining video business.  "We still see a strong progress of Starlink on the broadband and B2C (business-to-consumer) segments," finance chief Christophe Caudrelier said in a call with analysts. "Clearly, the demand for connectivity by satellite is growing fast." A 1.5-billion-euro capital injection led by France and Britain to strengthen the satellite operator is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Eutelsat hopes other countries will invest too. Government services were the fastest-growing segment again this quarter, with revenues rising 18.5% from a year ago to 52.4 million euros. Eutelsat confirmed its annual and long-term financial targets. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Alban Kacher; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone

Worldline narrows profit forecast, signals more deals to come

European chipmaker Axelera launches second AI inference chip

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

Cloud data firm Veeam to buy Securiti AI for $1.73 billion

LATEST NEWS

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

OpenAI unveils AI browser Atlas

Coach Kompany is happy with fuss-free Bayern contract extension

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

How staying social later in life can benefit your brain

BRIEF-Alaris Announces New Investments And A 9% Distribution Increase

Pakistan: Dozens Of Army Personnel Killed In Fierce Clashes With Baloch Militants, Pakistani Forces Attempt Aggressive Advance

Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller

Deepika Padukone FINALLY Reveals Her Daughter Dua’s Face In A Heartwarming Diwali Post- See Pics Here!

Oasis, Lennon and Hendrix memorabilia on offer at Propstore music auction

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales
Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales
Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales
Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales
QUICK LINKS