Home > Tech and Auto > Stellantis, Pony.ai to develop self-driving vehicles in Europe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 17:02:30 IST

(Reuters) -Stellantis and Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai said on Friday that they had signed an agreement to jointly develop and test self-driving vehicles in Europe. The partnership will combine Pony.ai's autonomous driving software with Stellantis' battery-electric medium-sized van platform designed for SAE Level 4, or hands-off, eyes-off, driving. Pony.ai, founded in 2016 in China and operating fully driverless robotaxi services in major Chinese cities, will manage European operations through its Luxembourg-based division. Testing will start with the Peugeot e-Traveller model in Luxembourg, with a rollout across European cities from 2026, focusing on safety, performance, and regulatory compliance, the companies said. The partnership will initially focus on light commercial vehicles (LCVs), a segment where Stellantis, through its Pro One commercial vehicle business unit, holds a leading position in Europe. (Reporting by Laura Contemori and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 5:02 PM IST
