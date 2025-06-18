This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy has added to the long list of high-profile individuals adopting artificial intelligence, sharing that OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 has significantly enhanced his writing productivity. The 78-year-old tech veteran claimed that he uses ChatGPT to prepare speeches these days reducing his writing time from 25-30 hours to merely five.

“I spent anywhere between 25 to 30 hours preparing for a lecture because I take all this very seriously. There has to be a theme, a sub-theme; they have to be connected. There has to be a strong message at the end,” Murthy said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

With a nudge from his son, Rohan Murty, he experimented with ChatGPT and hasn’t turned back since.

“In a span of five hours, I can make the draft better. That is, I increased my own productivity by up to five times,” he revealed.

AI as an Ally, Not a Threat

Murthy, who spearheaded Infosys’ evolution as a global IT giant through his visionary leadership, has always been a firm believer in technology’s power to enable, and not replace. He sees artificial intelligence as a tool that multiplies the ability of human beings, and not as a menace to employment.

“Smartness lies in setting the requirement properly. That’s what my son said to me unless you formulate the right question, you won’t have the right output,” he elaborated.

The future will be taken over by professionals who know how to set more and better questions, Murthy said. “Our analysts and programmers will get smarter and smarter. They’ll solve more and more complex problems,” he added.

Familiar Pattern: Echoes of the Computer Boom

Murthy also equated today’s emergence of AI with the advent of computers in Indian banks in the 1970s. At that time, the unions were also concerned about losing jobs but later realized that computers contributed to higher productivity and easy work-life balance.

Machines were viewed as competitors, yet they enabled individuals to get home by 5 PM and spend more time with their families,” he stated, adding that AI, when utilized effectively, could have the same effect.

