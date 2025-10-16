LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 11:36:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

TAIPEI (Reuters) -TSMC, the world's main producer of advanced AI chips, posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter profit to record levels that handily beat market forecasts on Thursday, though U.S. tariffs could weigh on its outlook. Benefiting from surging demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence applications, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said net profit for July-September climbed to T$452.3 billion ($14.76 billion), its sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth. That was well ahead of a T$417.7 billion LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 20 analysts. SmartEstimates are weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. Trump's trade policies and threats to put tariffs on semiconductors have created much uncertainty for the global chip industry and TSMC, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia. TSMC announced plans for a $100 billion U.S. investment with Trump at the White House in March, on top of $65 billion pledged for three plants in the state of Arizona, one of which is up and running. Taiwan-listed shares in TSMC have risen 38% so far this year, largely brushing off concerns about tariffs, and ahead of the 20% rise for the broader market. ($1 = 30.6450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee, Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Breach at US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

LATEST NEWS

Chemicals maker Croda warns of tough trading as US tariffs pressure customers

Shocking Incident: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Drill Hole In Patient’s Skull

Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni Sparks an Unforgettable Night

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

BRIEF-Equinor Starts Production From Bacalhau

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Turakapalem 45 Mysterious Deaths: YSRCP Slams Government, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Family

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom
TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom
QUICK LINKS