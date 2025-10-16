LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > TSMC Q3 profit jumps 39.1% to record, beats expectations

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 11:24:24 IST

TAIPEI (Reuters) -TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 39.1% jump in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record as it benefited from surging demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence applications. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw July-September net profit rise to T$452.3 billion ($14.76 billion). The profit handily beat a T$417.7 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1 = 30.6390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee, Faith Hung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:24 AM IST
