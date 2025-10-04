LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

The Gemini Nano Banana AI, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, allows users to transform ordinary photos into cinematic and cultural masterpieces perfect for Karwa Chauth and other celebrations.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 4, 2025 11:59:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

This festive season, your selfies can become more than just pictures, they can turn into vibrant, festival-ready portraits thanks to Google’s latest AI feature. The Gemini Nano Banana AI, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, allows users to transform ordinary photos into cinematic and cultural masterpieces perfect for Karwa Chauth and other celebrations.

Social media creators are already enjoying the magic of this tool. With just a few clicks, you can add colorful sarees, traditional jewelry, and festival-themed backdrops to your selfies, giving them the feel of miniature festival movies. The AI combines technology, culture, and art to enhance every image with warm festival vibes.

Here’s how you can create your own festive AI portrait with Nano Banana:

1. Open the Google Gemini app on your device.

2. Sign in with your Google account.

3. Navigate to the Nano Banana feature.

4. Upload your selfie or photo.

5. Enter a descriptive prompt.

6. Tap Generate and download your new festive portrait.

For Karwa Chauth, the AI provides detailed prompts to make your selfies truly authentic:

-Transform your photo into a mid-shot of a woman in a maroon saree, holding a sieve during evening puja with a warm glow from diyas and subtle home décor in the background.

-Turn your selfie into a waist-up shot in a shiny maroon and white saree, holding a sieve at sunset with natural gestures and soft lighting from diyas.

-Transform your image into a side-view mid-shot of a woman in a pink saree, lighting diyas on a low table, with a neat braid adorned with flowers and minimal home props.

-Create a chest-up close-up of a woman in a red saree holding pooja items, with loose curls, warm light from diyas, and a minimal home background.

With Nano Banana AI, celebrating culture and tradition becomes effortless. Your selfies can now capture the spirit of Karwa Chauth in a way that is vibrant, authentic, and perfectly shareable on Instagram, WhatsApp, and other platforms.

ALSO READ: Simple Tips To Create LinkedIn-Ready AI Headshots Using Google Gemini Nano Banana

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 11:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: geminiGoogleGoogle Geminikarwa chauthNano banana

RELATED News

When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
Watch Hollywood: OpenAI’s Sora 2 Could Transform The Future Of AI Video Creation
WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
Karwa Chauth 2025: Find Your Perfect Mehendi Match With Google Gemini AI
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

QUICK LINKS