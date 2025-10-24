LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan abdul Qadeer Khan China news indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 21:11:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

(Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday is in contact about a new Tesla driver assistance mode dubbed "Mad Max" that operates at higher speeds than other versions. Some drivers on social media report that Tesla vehicles using the more aggressive version of its Full Self-Driving system could operate above posted speed limits. NHTSA earlier this month opened an investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IBM says key quantum computing error correction algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

Intel shares jump as investments, cost cuts catapult turnaround efforts

Analysis-Investors use dotcom era playbook to dodge AI bubble risks

EU finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Analysis-Investors use dotcom era playbook to dodge AI bubble risks

LATEST NEWS

UK PM STARMER: COALITION OF THE WILLING DETERMINED TO GO FURTHER THAN EVER TO RATCHET UP PRESSURE ON PUTIN

Jon Bon Jovi 'grateful and humble' to tour again after vocal cord surgery

Jon Bon Jovi 'grateful and humble' to tour again after vocal cord surgery

UPDATE 1-US agency asks Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

CIA Veteran Reveals Why US Didn’t Kill Pakistan’s Nuclear Mastermind Abdul Qadeer Khan, Names Muslim Country That Intervened

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Arsenal's solid defence and set-piece supremacy fuel Arteta's title dreams

MEXICAN PRESIDENT SHEINBAUM: 'THINGS ARE GOING WELL' FOR MEXICO IN TRADE TALKS SO FAR

Arsenal's solid defence and set-piece supremacy fuel Arteta's title dreams

China Building Massive New Military Complex Near Pangong Lake, Analysts Say Facility Likely To House Concealed Missile Launchers

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode
US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode
US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode
US agency asking Tesla about 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode

QUICK LINKS