LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

At the AI-India Impact Summit in New Delhi, US AI policy advisor Sriram Krishna highlighted opportunities for India-US AI collaboration. He emphasized deploying advanced American AI models for public good in India, especially in education.

US AI advisor Sriram Krishnan urges India to adopt American AI tech. Photo: ANI.
US AI advisor Sriram Krishnan urges India to adopt American AI tech. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 20, 2026 13:57:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

At the AI-India Impact Summit in New Delhi, Sriram Krishnan, Advisor to the US House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence Policy, spoke about how India could use American AI advancements to benefit its citizens. Speaking at a special session on Saturday, Krishna described India as a “vibrant” democracy and emphasized the technological and research synergies between the two countries.

“All the leading model companies are based in the US. It’s like you’ve built billions of dollars between this year and next year, that just keeps vertical on the GPUs, on advanced AI chips, Nvidia and TPUs are really the only game in town for everyone,” Krishna said. He noted that while the US has the most advanced AI infrastructure, India could emerge as a key partner in deploying AI for public good.

Krishna added, “I think the question is, how do you bring AI to make everyone the quality of life as citizens? And, for example, the way we are trying to do it, I just give you one example in education.”

You Might Be Interested In

Sriram Krishna’s Remarks Draw Criticism

The remarks from Sriram Krishna drew criticism from Congress leader Pawan Khera, who on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence regarding US proposals to integrate Indian AI initiatives with American infrastructure.

“American AI infrastructure, Indian data. And all we get is Galgotia,” Khera wrote on X, highlighting concerns over India’s strategic autonomy in AI development.

He further accused the Modi government of failing to assert India’s technological sovereignty, stating, “Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, openly speaks about positioning India as a puppet state in the AI ecosystem. But the so-called ‘Digital India’ government chose silence. There was no assertion of India’s technological sovereignty, no defence of India’s long-term interests.”

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Career, Education 

Sriram Krishnan, the US AI policy advisor, was born in Chennai. He studied at SRM Valliammai Engineering College in Kattankulathur, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. He started his career at Microsoft, contributing to Windows Azure development, including its APIs and services. He authored the book Programming Windows Azure for O’Reilly.

Krishnan has worked at multiple leading tech firms including, Facebook, Snap, and Twitter/X.

He became a general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in 2021 and later, in 2023, led the firm’s first international office in London.

Early Career and Education has also been involved in fintech advisory, notably for the Indian company Cred, and co-hosts The Aarthi and Sriram Show podcast with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy.

Also Read: Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aiai summithome-hero-pos-7India AI Impact Summit 2026Sriram Krishnawhite house

RELATED News

Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launches At Rs 9.69 Lakh: Refreshed Exterior, Updated Interior, And New Tech—Check All Features And Prices

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

Amid Row Over China Robodog ‘Orion’, Made-In-India ‘Param’ Steals The Spotlight At AI Summit – Check Who Developed It And What Can He Do?

LATEST NEWS

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

‘Don’t Smoke’ Warning Ignored: Man Sets Motorcycle On Fire At Raipur Petrol Pump As Flames Spread In Seconds; Shocking Video Caught On Camera

Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

How Iran’s Khamenei, Facing US Airstrike Threats, And A Crumbling Empire, Is Fighting To Preserve His 36-Year Rule – From Ballistic Missiles To Bloody Crackdowns

Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’

Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story, A Secret Saga You Can’t Miss!

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Physics Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Exam Guidelines

Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo”

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit
Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

QUICK LINKS