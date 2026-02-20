Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Chennai-Born, Trump’s AI Advisor Hails India’s Role At AI-India Impact Summit

At the AI-India Impact Summit in New Delhi, Sriram Krishnan, Advisor to the US House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence Policy, spoke about how India could use American AI advancements to benefit its citizens. Speaking at a special session on Saturday, Krishna described India as a “vibrant” democracy and emphasized the technological and research synergies between the two countries.

“All the leading model companies are based in the US. It’s like you’ve built billions of dollars between this year and next year, that just keeps vertical on the GPUs, on advanced AI chips, Nvidia and TPUs are really the only game in town for everyone,” Krishna said. He noted that while the US has the most advanced AI infrastructure, India could emerge as a key partner in deploying AI for public good.

Krishna added, “I think the question is, how do you bring AI to make everyone the quality of life as citizens? And, for example, the way we are trying to do it, I just give you one example in education.”

Sriram Krishna’s Remarks Draw Criticism

The remarks from Sriram Krishna drew criticism from Congress leader Pawan Khera, who on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence regarding US proposals to integrate Indian AI initiatives with American infrastructure.

“American AI infrastructure, Indian data. And all we get is Galgotia,” Khera wrote on X, highlighting concerns over India’s strategic autonomy in AI development.

Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, says, "…We want to make sure that the world uses the American AI stack…We also want the world to use our AI model…We want all our allies, including India, to…"

He further accused the Modi government of failing to assert India’s technological sovereignty, stating, “Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, openly speaks about positioning India as a puppet state in the AI ecosystem. But the so-called ‘Digital India’ government chose silence. There was no assertion of India’s technological sovereignty, no defence of India’s long-term interests.”

Who Is Sriram Krishnan? Career, Education

Sriram Krishnan, the US AI policy advisor, was born in Chennai. He studied at SRM Valliammai Engineering College in Kattankulathur, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. He started his career at Microsoft, contributing to Windows Azure development, including its APIs and services. He authored the book Programming Windows Azure for O’Reilly.

Krishnan has worked at multiple leading tech firms including, Facebook, Snap, and Twitter/X.

He became a general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in 2021 and later, in 2023, led the firm’s first international office in London.

He has also been involved in fintech advisory, notably for the Indian company Cred, and co-hosts The Aarthi and Sriram Show podcast with his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy.

