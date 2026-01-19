LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

Pakistani entrepreneur Taimoor Hassan has launched QalbAI, a massive Urdu-focused AI model, now viral as “Pakistan’s own ChatGPT” for its advanced Urdu capabilities.

Pakistan launched Qalb AI, credit linkedin
Pakistan launched Qalb AI, credit linkedin

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 19, 2026 17:20:09 IST

Who Is Taimoor Hassan, Pakistani Student Who Created Urdu ChatGPT

A young serial entrepreneur Taimoor Hassan from Pakistan who is currently studying in United States has launched the QalbAI. This new Large Language Model (LLM) is getting viral as Pakistan’s own Urdu ChatGPT and been recognised as the world’s largest LLM developed exclusively for the Urdu language. 

Qalb AI: Pakistan’s own Urdu ChatGPT

According to media reports, QalbAI is trained on a colossal datasheet of 1.97 billion tokens. Benchmarked across more than seven international evaluation frameworks, the model has shown superior performance compared to existing Urdu-focused AI solutions. 

There are 230 million Urdu speakers globally, Qalb AI effectively fill the gap between technology and Urdu speakers of Pakistan and South Asia by enabling advanced AI capabilities in Urdu language. The LLM is likely to help local businesses, educational platforms, and digital services. 

Who is Taimoor Hassan

Taimoor Hassan has successfully launched and exited 13 startups. He has also won the prestigious Microsoft. Hassan has previously represented Pakistan at various international forums. During his master’s degree in computer science and software engineering at Auburn University, he remains dedicated to advanced technology. 

Taimoor Hassan stated in a Pakistani publication that “I had the opportunity to contribute in a small way to a much bigger mission for the country,” Hassan along with his teammates, Jawad Ahmed and Muhammad Awais, aims to continuously fine tuning localised models for niche industries. Hassan and his team strongly believe that significant innovation is not limited to large corporations, positioning the country in the race of regional AI development. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:20 PM IST
Tags: pakistan, Qalb AI, Taimoor Hassan, Urdu ChatGPT

