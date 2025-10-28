WiseTech Global faces Australian police inquiry for alleged trading

(Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator and the federal police have visited WiseTech Global's office, executing a search warrant for documents related to alleged trading in shares, the firm said on Tuesday. The company said the allegations are against founder Richard White and three employees for trading from late 2024 to early 2025. WiseTech said it is unaware of any charges against the individuals or allegations against the company itself. The founder and previous chief executive White has been embroiled in controversy since October 2024, when he stepped down from the role after multiple media reports of allegations about his personal life including payments to a past sexual partner. In February, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission had initiated "preliminary inquiries" into the logistics software maker following a mass exodus of executives and surprise return of White as the chairman. The ASIC and the federal police did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)