ChatGPT Go Subscription Now Free In India: How to Claim the Deal, Key Features & More

OpenAI has announced a major update for Indian users, its paid ChatGPT Go version, completely free for 12 months. Starting from November 4, 2025, the offer is available for all users in India who sign up during the limited-time promotional period.

New ChatGPT users, current free-plan users, and existing ChatGPT Go subscribers with accounts in good standing can claim the offer.

ChatGPT Go Key Features

Unlike the basic version, ChatGPT Go includes higher daily message limits, image generation, faster response times, and the ability to upload files and images for analysis/ it runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model, ensuring users get the same high-quality experience as premium subscribers.

How to Claim ChatGPT Go Free Offer?



Users can check a step-by-step guide to get the ChatGPT Go free offer for 12 months straight.

For new users via web:



Sign up for ChatGPT or login to your existing free account.

Click “Try ChatGPT Go” or navigate to Settings – Account-Try ChatGPT Go.

Add your payment method during checkout. Complete checkout to activate your 12-month free subscription.

Your promotional subscription will auto-renew monthly at no cost for 12 months.

For new users via Android

Download or update ot the latest ChatGPT Android app.

Tap “Upgrade to Go for Free” when prompted, or access via Settings- Upgrade to go for Free.

Complete checkout and add your payment method.

Your promotional subscription activates immediately.

For IOS users

Wait until next week for App store availability, or redeem now via ChatGPT web, following the steps mentioned above.

Log in to your IOS app after web redemption to access ChatGPT Go features.