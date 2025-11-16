LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election ai Eden Garden gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Technology > “Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

OpenAI has addressed one of ChatGPT’s most infamous quirks, its excessive use of em-dashes. With the release of GPT-5.1, users can now set custom instructions telling the AI to avoid elongated punctuation, making AI-generated text look more natural.

OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, EM-dashes. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, EM-dashes. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 16, 2025 15:40:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

OpenAI has addressed one of ChatGPT’s most infamous quirks, its excessive use of em-dashes. With the release of GPT-5.1, users can now set custom instructions telling the AI to avoid elongated punctuation, making AI-generated text look more natural. 

Ceo Sam Altman called it a “small-but-happy-win,” highlighting that the update finally allows ChatGPT to follow formatting requests that users have been asking for years.  

“If you tell ChatGPT not to use em-dashes in your custom instructions, it finally does what it’s supposed to do!” he wrote on X. 



Why AI Models Use Em Dashes 

AI models like ChatGPT generate text by predicting the most likely next word or punctuation based on patterns learned from vast amounts of written data. Em dashes (—) are common in formal and creative writing to set off parenthetical information, and to indicate sudden shifts in thought or tone. Since AI models are trained on a mix of human writing that frequently uses em dashes, they tend to overuse them, making the text look “mechanical” or “AI-written.”
Human don’t use em dashes as mechanically, so reducing their overuse makes AI-generated content feel more authentic. 

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “The fact that it’s been 3 years since ChatGPT first launched, and you’ve only just now managed to make it obey this simple requirement, says a lot about how little control you have over it, and your understanding of its inner workings. Not a good sign for the future.”

Another user commented, “Imagine calling it a “win”  

When the machine finally listens after months of ignoring your soul.”

The third user said, “Great! Hopefully this means that those of us who like em-dashes (the most versatile punctuation mark) eventually can start using them again without being falsely accused of relying on unedited AI writing.”

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aichatgptchatgpt 4chatgpt 51home-hero-pos-7new chatgpt update

RELATED News

Vreels: Why This Next-Gen App Is Going Viral – Could It Beat TikTok and Instagram?

‘Managing Innovative AI Projects,’ Provides the First Complete Framework to Tackle the 85% Failure Rate in AI Initiatives

LATEST NEWS

SS Rajamouli Loses Cool After Varanasi Trailer Gets Leaked As Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Clip Surfaces ‘That Is A Year Of Hard Work….’

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: Suspect Hid In Nuh, Only Stepped Out At Night, Used Multiple Phones

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

What Is Amazon LEO? The Satellite Internet Project Aiming to Take On Elon Musk’s Starlink

Five Killed After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Sand-Filled Tractor In Madhya Pradesh, Sparks Urgent Safety Demands

Jodhpur Horror: 5 Dead, 14 Injured as Truck and Tempo Carrying Devotees Collide in Fiery Crash

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text
“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text
“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text
“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

QUICK LINKS