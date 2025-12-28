Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the matter of the Aravalli and has brought it to the highest court of the country. The court, during its Saturday session, on the basis of its own motion, acknowledged the controversy surrounding the Centre’s remarkable alteration of the ancient mountain range definition, and it was a clear signal that the matter could not be ignored anymore. The dispute, titled “Definition of Aravalli Hills and Mountain Ranges and Related Issues,” will be addressed by a three-judge vacation bench on December 29.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih, will hear the case, a sign that the court considers it not only a legal issue but also a question with significant environmental impacts. Meanwhile, everyone is talking about Monday.