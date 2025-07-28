JSW Shifts Gears: Bold EV Launch Set For 2027 In Collaboration With Chery Tech, Makes It A Homegrown Innovation

India’s JSW Group is shifting gears into the electric vehicle (EV) space — and it’s doing it in style. Teaming up with China’s Chery Automobile Co., JSW plans to launch a brand-new EV brand by 2027. But here’s the twist: JSW will fully own the brand, using Chery’s tech via a one-time fee and royalties — no equity sharing involved. Why? To comply with India’s rules on foreign investments in sensitive sectors.

Curious about where the magic will happen? JSW is setting up high-tech manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, with production of electric trucks and buses kicking off as early as 2026. This move taps into India’s booming EV market, where demand for cleaner transport is accelerating fast.

So what does this mean for you? A new wave of locally made, tech-driven EVs is on the horizon — and JSW is ready to charge ahead.

JSW Steel Holds Steady: A Day Of Twists Without Turns

While writing this article, the share price of JSW Steel decided to keep us on our toes—only to end up exactly where it started! Opening at ₹1026.90 on July 28, 2025, the stock flirted with volatility, hitting a high of ₹1034.00 and dipping to ₹1020.00 during the session. Just when it seemed ready to surprise us, it calmly closed right back at ₹1026.90.

Market drama with a plot twist? Not today. Investors watched a mini rollercoaster that looped back to the beginning—steady as steel, quite literally.

Recent News & Events (July 2025)

July 28: JSW announces EV hub; NEV launch set for H2 FY2026

Q1 FY26 net profit up 158.46% YoY to ₹2,184 crore June 2025: MG Motor India reports 21% YoY sales growth (5,829 units)

Automotive Sales Performance

June 2025 Sales: 5,829 units (21% YoY growth)

5,829 units (21% YoY growth) Top EV Models: MG Windsor EV, ZS EV

MG Windsor EV, ZS EV EV Sales Outlook: 60–65% of total JSW MG Motor sales by end of 2025

Partnership Strategy Powers The EV Ambitions JSW

JSW Group is blending global expertise with local innovation to power its EV journey. Through a strategic tech transfer from China’s Chery Automobile—without giving up equity—JSW gains access to advanced EV technology while retaining full ownership. At the same time, it’s working with Indian firms like KPIT Technologies and LTIMindtree to build core EV systems in-house.

Importantly, this new EV brand is completely separate from JSW’s MG venture with SAIC Motor. By keeping both initiatives distinct, JSW ensures a clear focus and a dedicated path forward in India’s fast-evolving EV market.

Manufacturing Moves: Building India’s EV Future

State-of-the-art manufacturing in Maharashtra:

JSW will set up advanced EV manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra to produce a new lineup of electric vehicles by 2027.

Production of electric commercial vehicles (trucks and buses) is expected to begin by 2026, supporting India’s push for cleaner logistics.

The investment reflects JSW’s commitment to developing a robust, localized EV supply chain.

Facilities will focus on local manufacturing, enhancing supply security and creating employment opportunities.

This move supports India’s broader mission to reduce carbon emissions through widespread EV adoption in both public and private transport.

Market Impact And Strategic Outlook

JSW’s entry into the electric vehicle (EV) space is more than just a business move — it’s a bold step into one of India’s fastest-growing markets. Wondering why now? India’s EV sector is set to expand rapidly, driven by rising demand for clean mobility and government support for sustainable transport. By partnering with Chery, JSW gains access to cutting-edge EV technology — all without the complications of foreign equity involvement.

But there’s more. JSW is also investing in in-house tech development through Indian partners, creating a smart blend of global expertise and local innovation. This strategic balance allows JSW to move quickly, efficiently, and independently.

What does this mean for the Indian EV market? Increased competition, more consumer choice, and faster innovation. As JSW accelerates its rollout, the company is positioning itself as a serious contender in the EV ecosystem. The real question is: Are you ready for the next wave of electric mobility?

JSW’s EV Plans Explained- Key Highlights

1. What is the JSW–Chery partnership about?

JSW Group is partnering with China’s Chery Automobile to access EV technology through a one-time fee and ongoing royalties — without sharing equity. This allows JSW to develop and launch a fully owned EV brand in India.

The brand is scheduled to launch by 2027 , with electric trucks and buses expected as early as 2026 .

In Maharashtra , where JSW is setting up state-of-the-art production facilities to support commercial and passenger EVs.

Initial focus is on electric commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), followed by passenger EVs under the new brand.

No. The deal is structured around a technology transfer , not equity sharing — in line with India’s investment norms for sensitive sectors.

No. JSW’s new EV brand is completely separate from its MG joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor.

JSW is also working with Indian tech firms like KPIT Technologies and LTIMindtree to develop in-house EV tech capabilities.

The plan aligns with India’s push for clean mobility, job creation, and supply chain localization, helping reduce carbon emissions and fossil fuel reliance.

