Home > Uncategorized > Karnataka Board Exam 2026: Check KSEAB SSLC, 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 Date | Check Full Time Table

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has recently announced the examination dates for the second phase of Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC board exams 2026. As per the schedule, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 will be held from May 18 to May 25, 2025, while the 2nd PUC Exam 2 will take place from April 25 to May 9.

KSEAB SSCL, PUC 2 Time Table 2026. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 18:29:14 IST

KSEAB SSLC, PUC 2 Time Table 2026

The KSEAB published the tentative SSLC, PUC 2 date sheet 2026. Candidates can send objections for the exam dates till October 9. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table 2026

Candidates can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 subject-wise exam date sheet. 

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Timetable 2026

According to the KSEAB, the practical and oral exams for JTS students will be conducted on May 26, 2026. Take a look at the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 date sheet mentioned below. 

