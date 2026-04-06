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Home > Uncategorized > Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

Multan Sultans bounce back with strong win, while Rawalpindi Pindiz remain winless. Both teams face off for the first time, with form and momentum heavily favoring Multan ahead of clash.

Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Multan Sultans
Rawalpindi Pindiz vs Multan Sultans

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 6, 2026 15:09:27 IST

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Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

After losing to Lahore Qalandars due to rain interruption, Multan Sultans bounced back strongly to beat Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets with significant contributions from Steve Smith and Mohammad Nawaz. Rawalpindi Pindiz, in contrast, have not been able to register a single win as they have lost all three of their matches so far in their first PSL season.

In fact, their latest defeat came at the hands of Islamabad United, where Sameer Minhas and Shadab Khan’s 128-run unbeaten partnership led to their downfall. The spotlight will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who has amassed 132 runs in three matches at an amazing strike rate of 173.68. These two franchises are going head-to-head for the first time, and it is sure to be a blast at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL: Streaming Details

When will the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on  April 6, 2026.

When will the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match start?

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST, with the toss at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, the 6th of April.

Where will the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Where to watch the Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz PSL 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India

Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi Pindiz Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Josh Philippie, Arafat Minhas, Ashton Turner, Mohd  Nawaz, Ashton Turner,  Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Rawalpindi Pindiz– Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Khan, Kamran Gullam,  Darell Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, D Forrester, Rishad Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan, Jalat Khan

Also Read:  KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Set To Be Dropped as Kolkata Knight Riders Captain? Rinku Singh to Lead vs Punjab Kings – Predicted Playing XIs

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Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

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Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India
Multan Sultans vs Rawalpindi PIndiz PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

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