LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks donald trump India vs Pakistan Match Bollywood business in India Dharmasthala case AIIMS IPO listing dates dgca India-US Trade Deal Talks
Home > Health > Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 10:20:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a condition that affects blood flow in the veins, primarily in the legs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a condition the White House has described as ‘benign and common, particularly in individuals over 70’.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a medical condition where the veins in the legs struggle to send blood back to the heart. Normally, one-way valves inside your veins keep blood moving upward. But in CVI, those valves become weakened or damaged, causing blood to leak backward and pool in the lower legs — leading to swelling, discomfort, or heaviness.

According to public statements from the White House, the diagnosis was made after President Trump noticed mild swelling in his lower legs and underwent a comprehensive evaluation. The examination, which included diagnostic vascular studies and an ultrasound of his legs, revealed the CVI but found no evidence of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, or arterial disease.

The condition is not life-threatening and is typically manageable with lifestyle changes, compression therapy, and monitoring.

Tags: chronic venous insufficiencydonald trump news

MORE NEWS

Trump Administration Imposes New Flight Rules on Mexico, Threatens Trade Deal With Delta Airlines
‘Sleeping Prince’ Of Saudi Arabia Dies: Why Was He In A Coma For 20 Years?
Northern Iran Hit By 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake: 4.0 Quake Felt In Tajikistan
Caught On Cam: Delta Flight Catches Fire Mid-Air
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Al Saud Dies After 20 Years In Coma
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Ready For Another Round Of Peace Talks With Russia
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MORE NEWS

Daniel Rodriguez Edges Kevin Holland in Tactical UFC 318 Battle
India Vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Match Cancelled! Here’s Why
THEY’RE BACK! Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan Reunite for Shocking Psychological Thriller.
Budget To Brand: Skip Your Goa Trip This Time And Invest In These Smart Business Ideas In 2025, All Under ₹10 Lakh
Sleeping Pills, Tape, Electric Shock: Delhi Man Killed By Wife And Cousin, Shocking Instagram Chats Reveal Murder Plot
BTS’s RM, Suga, And J-Hope Were The Ultimate Hype Men For Groom Kimvenchy, Joyful Moments Melt ARMY Hearts
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained
AIIMS Patna MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Probe Launched
Shloka Ambani Reveals All: The Billionaire Wife Shloka Ambani’s Candid Revelations Motherhood And Social Impact
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: How A Whistleblower Exposed Dark Secrets Of Rape, Murders And Hidden Graves
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained
Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?