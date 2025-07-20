Video: Chronic Venous Insufficiency — Donald Trump’s ‘Benign and Common’ Condition Explained

U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), a condition the White House has described as ‘benign and common, particularly in individuals over 70’.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a medical condition where the veins in the legs struggle to send blood back to the heart. Normally, one-way valves inside your veins keep blood moving upward. But in CVI, those valves become weakened or damaged, causing blood to leak backward and pool in the lower legs — leading to swelling, discomfort, or heaviness.

According to public statements from the White House, the diagnosis was made after President Trump noticed mild swelling in his lower legs and underwent a comprehensive evaluation. The examination, which included diagnostic vascular studies and an ultrasound of his legs, revealed the CVI but found no evidence of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, or arterial disease.

The condition is not life-threatening and is typically manageable with lifestyle changes, compression therapy, and monitoring.