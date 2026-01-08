LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death Salt Lake City Shooting Ankush Bharadwaj donald trump Ashes 2025-26 ice agent Azizur Rahman Musabbir operation sindoor Agnivesh Agarwal death
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Animal Cruelty: A shocking case of alleged animal abuse in New York City has triggered public outrage after a video showing two dogs being dragged behind a moving car surfaced online earlier this month. The clip, filmed by a passerby in Long Island City, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from law enforcement and animal welfare officials.

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)
68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 8, 2026 10:41:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Animal Cruelty: A shocking case of alleged animal abuse in New York City has triggered public outrage after a video showing two dogs being dragged behind a moving car surfaced online earlier this month. The clip, filmed by a passerby in Long Island City, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from law enforcement and animal welfare officials.

You Might Be Interested In

Viral Video Sparks Public Anger

The video shows a German shepherd and a pit bull tied to the rear of a red Volkswagen Passat, struggling to keep pace as the vehicle moves through city streets. The dogs, later identified as Marzipan and Nougat, appeared visibly distressed, drawing widespread condemnation on social media and urgent calls for accountability.

Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed that 68-year-old Dan Bujor, a resident of Long Island City, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. According to prosecutors, the dogs were intentionally tied to the vehicle and dragged along a street near 11th Street and 43rd Avenue on January 4 at around 6 pm.

Katz said the incident came to light after good Samaritans alerted the police, allowing officers to respond quickly. During the incident, one of the dogs reportedly broke free, after which Bujor allegedly placed both animals inside the car and drove away. Police later tracked him down nearby and found that he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Dogs Undergo Medical Treatment

The NYPD removed the dogs from Bujor’s custody and transferred them to the ASPCA for medical examination. Veterinarians found that Marzipan suffered a ruptured eardrum, while Nougat sustained abrasions on her paws along with skin inflammation. Bujor has been ordered to appear in court on March 5.

ALSO READ: Who Is Umair From Viral Pakistan MMS Of 7 Minute 11 Seconds? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 10:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: animal crueltyASPCA rescueDog abuseDogs draggedLong Island CityNYC animal abuseQueens DAviral video

RELATED News

Enola Holmes 3 First Look Revealed: How Much Was Millie Bobby Brown Paid For Netflix’s Movie? Here’s How Much The Paycheck Differs From Stranger Things

With Just 2 Days Left For Grand Release, Will Vijay’s Last Film Jana Nayagan Be Postponed Amid Censor Row?

Who Is Rakesh Bapat? Shamita Shetty’s EX And Bigg Boss 15 Fame Actor All Set To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Dhurandhar Eats Up ‘Ikkis’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera..’ As Ranveer Singh’s Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi After Beating THIS Iconic Movie

Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL

LATEST NEWS

Meesho Share Price Slides After GM Exit And Lock-In Expiry – Is A Buying Opportunity Near?

Why Messages Are Killing Your Love Life

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Movies That Make You Fall in Love All Over Again

WTC Points Table: Check Updated Rankings After Australia Wrap Up Ashes With 4-1 Victory

Tanya Mittal Slams Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna During Dubai Reunion: ‘I Was Hiding My Mother, He Criticized Me’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George Make U19 History: How Teenagers Shattered Records Against South Africa

Salt Lake City Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire In Church Parking Lot, 2 Dead, Several Injured

Who Was Madhav Gadgil? Veteran Ecologist and Pioneer of India’s Green Movement Passes Away at 82

Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National Shooting Coach Suspended Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By 17-Year-Old Shooter

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH
68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH
68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH
68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

QUICK LINKS