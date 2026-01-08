68-Year-Old NYC Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Viral Video Shows Dogs Being Dragged Behind Car | WATCH

Animal Cruelty: A shocking case of alleged animal abuse in New York City has triggered public outrage after a video showing two dogs being dragged behind a moving car surfaced online earlier this month. The clip, filmed by a passerby in Long Island City, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from law enforcement and animal welfare officials.

Viral Video Sparks Public Anger

The video shows a German shepherd and a pit bull tied to the rear of a red Volkswagen Passat, struggling to keep pace as the vehicle moves through city streets. The dogs, later identified as Marzipan and Nougat, appeared visibly distressed, drawing widespread condemnation on social media and urgent calls for accountability.

Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed that 68-year-old Dan Bujor, a resident of Long Island City, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. According to prosecutors, the dogs were intentionally tied to the vehicle and dragged along a street near 11th Street and 43rd Avenue on January 4 at around 6 pm.

Katz said the incident came to light after good Samaritans alerted the police, allowing officers to respond quickly. During the incident, one of the dogs reportedly broke free, after which Bujor allegedly placed both animals inside the car and drove away. Police later tracked him down nearby and found that he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Dogs Undergo Medical Treatment

The NYPD removed the dogs from Bujor’s custody and transferred them to the ASPCA for medical examination. Veterinarians found that Marzipan suffered a ruptured eardrum, while Nougat sustained abrasions on her paws along with skin inflammation. Bujor has been ordered to appear in court on March 5.

