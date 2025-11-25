LIVE TV
Celina Jaitly China news celebrity gossip canada flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano
Home > Viral News > 75-Year-Old Dadi's Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: 'Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!', WATCH

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

A lively grandmother became the unexpected star of a wedding as her powerful dance to “Ghoont Pila De Saqiya,” complete with a perfect headflip, went viral. Her energy, expressions and rhythm stunned guests and viewers alike, proving age is no barrier to unforgettable celebrations.

Dadi’s Viral Headflip Dance Steals the Wedding Spotlight (Pc: Instagram)
Dadi’s Viral Headflip Dance Steals the Wedding Spotlight (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 25, 2025 15:12:20 IST

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

The wedding season involves professional dance troupes and big sangeet performances but every so often an unexpected family member emerges as the real show stealer. This was the case at one recent wedding party where a very animated grandmother or ‘Dadi’ entirely took over the dance floor.

The incredible ‘Dadi’ was not just dancing but she was executing an amazing routine which has now gone viral, all of that during the classic Bollywood tune “Ghoont Pila De Saqiya”. 

Wearing a traditional outfit, she had incredible energy that resulted in an amazing and very well-timed headflip which not only made the guests go wild but also the internet was left completely shocked.

One of the comments that became quite popular really captured the atmosphere: “Lagta hai kisi ne cold drink bol ke… kuch aur pila diya hai! (It seems someone gave her something else instead of cold drink!)” Her vibrant excitement makes it evident that age is really nothing but a number when the right music is played.

Viral Wedding Dance Sensation: Precision and Power

The grandmother’s show was nothing less than a masterclass that fused together the old-fashioned grace and the raw, uncontrollable energy. Her fantastic acts went beyond the stunning headflip to embrace sharp hand gestures, expressive facial movements, and fast footwork, all the while keeping perfect rhythm with the song’s energetic tempo.

A careful watching of the video shows a high level of practice and a certainty that is generally associated with professional dancers. The performance was not by chance; it was an intentional, exuberant outpouring of spirit.



The image of a family matriarch living out the moment with such zeal instantly enhances the entire wedding atmosphere and converts a commonplace reception into a remarkable event. This grandma has raised the bar for wedding dance performances to new heights.

Intergenerational Joy: Celebrating Tradition with Flair

The apparent visual intergenerational joy is the main reason that this video has obviously connected with millions of people online. It completely overturns the stereotypes regarding old age and illustrates that the passion for music and dancing is quite common among all age groups. Her selection of the song “Ghoont Pila De Saqiya”- a classic that is often remixed and played during parties- is, of course, a signal for cultural celebration that has not been broken.

The pure joy on her face and the surrounding young people who come to celebrate her and applaud her, tell us, in fact, about the warmth and good times that only a family gathering can offer. The headflip of this dadi and the moment of fame that followed are actually very good reminders that a real celebration consists of going wild and sharing happiness with everyone that is around you absolutely no matter what. She had not just danced but, rather, she had provided pure and unalloyed wedding magic.

Also Read: ‘Some Dude Just Spat On My Arm,’ Claims UK Traveller As His ‘Awful Indian Train Experience’ Sparks Online Debate, WATCH

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:12 PM IST
75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

