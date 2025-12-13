After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

A new scandal has surfaced on social media after a short video clip, wrongly described as a ‘child MMS,’ went around messaging platforms causing panic and anger all over the place. The authorities and cybercrime specialists have stated that the video is probably a deepfake or a morphed clip and that the whole thing is just a trick to get the audience hooked and to confuse them. Nevertheless, the officials have stated that sharing, downloading, or storing such material regardless of its authenticity can lead to severe legal consequences according to Indian laws.

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage

Law enforcement forces have provided the public with strong cautions that any media with minors, even if not real, is still governed by the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) as well as the IT Act (Information Technology Act). Police have pointed out that passing and showing such videos, images, or providing the links can lead to instant arrest, heavy fines, and imprisonment. Cybercrime units are monitoring the clip’s origin closely and tracking social media platforms for users that might be involved in its distribution. The authorities have asked the public to report such materials rather than engaging with or further sharing them.

5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage

The case is a clear indication according to the specialists, of the deepfake technology abuse that is on the rise and which is getting more and more used in weapons for making harmful and illegal content. Police have requested social media users to be vigilant, verify the facts before replying and not to draw attention to unverified information. In addition, parents have been advised to monitor their children’s internet usage and discuss online safety with them. Although the investigation is ongoing, the government has reaffirmed its position to be very tough on those engaged in any way with the production or distribution of material that exploits or harms children, and is also urging the public to act responsibly and stay within the law.

Also Read: After 19-Minute Viral Video, Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked, Internet Gets Furious