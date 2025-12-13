LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

The case is a clear indication according to the specialists, of the deepfake technology abuse that is on the rise and which is getting more and more used in weapons for making harmful and illegal content.

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act (Image Credit: X)
After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 13, 2025 12:48:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

A new scandal has surfaced on social media after a short video clip, wrongly described as a ‘child MMS,’ went around messaging platforms causing panic and anger all over the place. The authorities and cybercrime specialists have stated that the video is probably a deepfake or a morphed clip and that the whole thing is just a trick to get the audience hooked and to confuse them. Nevertheless, the officials have stated that sharing, downloading, or storing such material regardless of its authenticity can lead to severe legal consequences according to Indian laws.

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage

Law enforcement forces have provided the public with strong cautions that any media with minors, even if not real, is still governed by the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) as well as the IT Act (Information Technology Act). Police have pointed out that passing and showing such videos, images, or providing the links can lead to instant arrest, heavy fines, and imprisonment. Cybercrime units are monitoring the clip’s origin closely and tracking social media platforms for users that might be involved in its distribution. The authorities have asked the public to report such materials rather than engaging with or further sharing them.

5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage

The case is a clear indication according to the specialists, of the deepfake technology abuse that is on the rise and which is getting more and more used in weapons for making harmful and illegal content. Police have requested social media users to be vigilant, verify the facts before replying and not to draw attention to unverified information. In addition, parents have been advised to monitor their children’s internet usage and discuss online safety with them. Although the investigation is ongoing, the government has reaffirmed its position to be very tough on those engaged in any way with the production or distribution of material that exploits or harms children, and is also urging the public to act responsibly and stay within the law.

Also Read: After 19-Minute Viral Video, Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked, Internet Gets Furious

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 12:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 19 Minute Viral MMS19 minute viral mms video5 minute 39 second video5 minute 39 second viral clipviral mms indiaviral mms video controversy

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Putin Winks At Journalist After Erdogan Meeting, Video Goes Viral A Day After Pakistan Army Spokesperson Winked At Female Journalist

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Firozabad Class 10 Boy Rapes Class 8 Girl, Uses Her Obscene Photos To Blackmail And Forcing Theft Of ₹1.5 Lakh Jewellery

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About The Mystery Woman Going Viral After Dropping Stunning Pics With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

ChatGPT Gets Sued For Allegedly Fueling Murder-Suicide After 56-Year-Old Son Strangles Mother To Death, Fatally Stabs Himself

LATEST NEWS

Breaking Barriers: Labour Codes Could Unlock Greater Opportunities For Women In India’s Workforce, Says Report

Delhi AQI: GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Again – Here Is What’s Allowed, What’s Banned

Will Lionel Messi Continue His GOAT Tour After Kolkata Stadium Chaos?

Gratuity Rules Simplified: What The Labour Code Means For Your Salary, Here’s How To Calculate

Can Ozempic Be More Than Just ‘A Weight Loss Drug’? Cardiologist’s Instagram Post Triggers Heated Debate Online

Kerala Local Body Polls 2025: UDF Surges as Ruling LDF Govt Suffers Major Setback; NDA Gains Ground in Thiruvananthapuram

Kolkata Crowd Turns Restless As Lionel Messi Leaves Early, Fans Resort To Vandalism

Saudi Arabia Beats Expectations To Claim Top 3 Spot In AI Rankings, Know Its Further Plans Of AI Expansion

GST Reforms May Reduce Retail Inflation By 35 Bps In 2025–26; Impact At 25 Bps So Far: SBI Report

Fans Boo Officials, Bottles Thrown As Lionel Messi Leaves Salt Lake Stadium In Just 10 Minutes In Kolkata | WATCH

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act
After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act
After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act
After 19 Minute Viral MMS, 5 Minute 39 Second MMS Triggers Outrage As Authorities Warn Under POCSO Act

QUICK LINKS