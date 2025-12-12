LIVE TV
After 19-Minute Viral Video, Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked, Internet Gets Furious

Just days after a 19-minute viral video dominated social media conversations, another 5-minute MMS has surfaced online, this time allegedly showing a woman along with a child in the frame. The authenticity of the viral 5 min video remains unverified. The recent surge in alleged MMS leaks and deepfake clips has sparked serious concerns about online safety and the credibility of social media platforms.

Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked. (Representative Image:X)
Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked. (Representative Image:X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 12, 2025 14:21:58 IST

The internet is once again in turmoil. Just days after a 19-minute viral video dominated social media conversations, another 5-minute MMS has surfaced online, this time allegedly showing a woman along with a child in the frame. The clip has ignited a fresh wave of anger and confusion across platforms, with users questioning its authenticity, raising concerns about privacy violations, and criticizing the growing trend of such videos being leaked and shared. 

What is Viral 5-minute Viral Video? 

A 5-minute 39-second video is going viral on social media, which claims to show a young woman with a child in a highly inappropriate situation. The clip has generated intense backlash, with people demanding immediate verification of its authenticity. The video is also claiming to be a full ‘40-minute video’, further fuelling panic and speculation online. 

5 min Viral Video- Fake or Real? 

The authenticity of viral 5 min video remains unverified. The recent surge in alleged MMS leaks and deepfake clips has sparked serious concerns about online safety and the credibility of social media platforms. Experts warn that with today’s sophisticated AI tools, fabricated videos can be produced effortlessly, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish real content from manipulated footage, and allowing such controversies to escalate rapidly. The 40-minute viral video can be a deepfake or created by AI. The entire clip may have been created using rendering and morphing techniques. 

Indian Laws on Child Pornography? 

India has strict, zero-tolerance laws against child sexual abuse material (CSAM), commonly referred to as child pornography. The creation, possession, sharing, or viewing of any such content is a serious criminal offense. Producing, possessing, circulating, or storing any sexually explicit material involving a minor (under 18 years is illegal, which is booked under the POCSO Act. Punishment can include imprisonment of 5 to 7 years or more, including heavy fines. 

19-minute Viral Video 

The 19-minute viral video was a leaked sex tape featuring Bengali influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend and was trending all over the web. The influencer also posted a public apology for the intimate content that disturbed users. 

Sofik SK’s Instagram followers have rapidly increased to 5,36,000 (536K) after the leaked MMS became viral. His girlfriend also posted an apology online, where she blamed some of her close ones for leaking the private videos due to jealousy.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 2:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS