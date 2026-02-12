Ahead Of India Vs Namibia Clash, Delhi Metro Gates Break Amid Massive Fan Rush Near Arun Jaitley Stadium

Things got chaotic at a Delhi Metro station near Arun Jaitley Stadium. People were seen flocking towards the stadium ahead of the India vs Namibia match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Huge crowd gathered to catch the match which caused a major rush and the entry gates reportedly broke under the pressure.

Delhi Metro Video Goes Viral

A video from this spot of Delhi Metro quickly went viral. It showed long lines of people packed tightly together. Many were trying to scan their tokens and enter at the same time. Due to this the pushing at the entry gates increased and the gates could not handle the load and gave way. People were seen stumbling however, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Reports say that, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had already extended metro timings for the match day. Extra services were arranged so fans could travel easily before and after the game. Still, the turnout was massive. Cricket fever, especially during a World Cup, always brings huge crowds. The situation showed how quickly things can go out of control when too many people gather in one place.

Traffic and Delhi Metro Arrangements

Delhi Traffic Police had also issued advisories earlier in the day. They asked people to use public transport and avoid certain roads around the stadium. Areas like Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg were expected to be packed. Heavy vehicles were restricted during match hours. Free parking was arranged at Mata Sundari Road and Rajghat Power House Road to reduce congestion near the stadium.

Indian cricket fans were excited about the match as they are the favourites to win. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to field first. India came out to bat first. India had already won their previous game and arelooking confident.

However, there was some concern for the Indian team. Opener Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the match due to illness. His availability for the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash was also uncertain, which worried many fans.

