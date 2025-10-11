LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu China news emmanuel macron trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

The video ends with a smiling photo of the Mehtas alongside the Ambanis. Within hours, it crossed over a million views, drawing massive attention online.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland (Image source: Instagram/@mostly_drama)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Switzerland (Image source: Instagram/@mostly_drama)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 11, 2025 10:03:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

A chance meeting between a content creator and one of India’s most talked-about couples, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, has gone viral on social media.

Influencer Priyanka Mehta shared a short video showing a picture of her and her husband posing with the Ambani couple in Switzerland. She captioned her post, “Getting Rich Vibes,” beginning with the line, “You won’t believe who we met in Switzerland.”

The clip shows Anant Ambani standing by the roadside, holding Radhika Merchant’s hand, while a text overlay reads, “Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.” The video ends with a smiling photo of the Mehtas alongside the Ambanis. Within hours, it crossed over a million views, drawing massive attention online.

Users flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote, “Anant and Radhika are so cute,” while another said, “You are so lucky.” Many others dropped hearts and fire emojis, calling the photo “pure rich vibes.”

This is not the first time Anant and Radhika have captured public attention. The Ambani family’s Ganpati farewell celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, recently made headlines for its vibrant visuals. The colourful procession featured friends, family, and staff walking beside a beautifully decorated vehicle carrying the idol of “Antilia Cha Raja.”

During the event, a light-hearted exchange between the couple stole hearts online.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Ambani family celebrates Navratri with devotion, tradition and grandeur

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 10:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anant ambanihome-hero-pos-14radhika merchantSwitzerland

RELATED News

Watch: ‘Go Back To India’, ‘Why Are You In Ireland’, Indian Woman Faces Shocking Racism In Ireland
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Lockdown Looming In Japan? Schools Closed, Markets Shut, Borders Tightened, Is This Another National Epidemic?
Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral
Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed

LATEST NEWS

Thala 2026? Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL Next Season, CSK Gives Hint!
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
US Government Shutdown: White House Begins Mass Layoffs, Over 4000 Federal Workers Affected
Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour: Truth Behind His East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Plans
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Pays Tribute to Bravehearts in Kokernag Operation
Diwali And The Golden Rush: How Modern India Is Changing Gold Buying Traditions With Digital Gold, ETFs, And Sovereign Bonds, No Lockers Needed!
As Gaza Ceasefire Continues, Israel’s Netanyahu Issues Big Warning For Hamas, Says ‘Disarmament Will Be Achieved…’
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
‘I Did Not Say Then Give It To Me’: Trump Reacts To Not Winning Nobel, Says He Saved Millions Of Lives
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

QUICK LINKS