Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose For Rare Photo With Indian Couple In Switzerland, Video Goes Viral, Watch

A chance meeting between a content creator and one of India’s most talked-about couples, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, has gone viral on social media.

Influencer Priyanka Mehta shared a short video showing a picture of her and her husband posing with the Ambani couple in Switzerland. She captioned her post, “Getting Rich Vibes,” beginning with the line, “You won’t believe who we met in Switzerland.”

The clip shows Anant Ambani standing by the roadside, holding Radhika Merchant’s hand, while a text overlay reads, “Casually meeting the richest people on the planet.” The video ends with a smiling photo of the Mehtas alongside the Ambanis. Within hours, it crossed over a million views, drawing massive attention online.

Users flooded the comments with excitement. One wrote, “Anant and Radhika are so cute,” while another said, “You are so lucky.” Many others dropped hearts and fire emojis, calling the photo “pure rich vibes.”

This is not the first time Anant and Radhika have captured public attention. The Ambani family’s Ganpati farewell celebration at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, recently made headlines for its vibrant visuals. The colourful procession featured friends, family, and staff walking beside a beautifully decorated vehicle carrying the idol of “Antilia Cha Raja.”

During the event, a light-hearted exchange between the couple stole hearts online.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

