LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

As Diwali week concluded, Delhi is once again grappling with severe air pollution, with PM2.5 levels shooting far beyond the safe limit. The post-festival spike in toxic air has led to smog-covered skies, reduced visibility, and increased health concerns for residents, especially children and the elderly. The hazardous air quality demands immediate action, so the Delhi Government is all set to try Artificial rain in Delhi.

Artificial Rain In Delhi. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Artificial Rain In Delhi. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 27, 2025 17:37:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

As Diwali week concluded, Delhi is once again grappling with severe air pollution, with PM2.5 levels shooting far beyond the safe limit. The post-festival spike in toxic air has led to smog-covered skies, reduced visibility, and increased health concerns for residents, especially children and the elderly. The hazardous air quality demands immediate action, so the Delhi Government is all set to try Artificial rain in Delhi. 

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister stated that Delhi might witness its first aritical rain by October 29, 2025. The technique is being considered as an emergency measure to help settle particular matter and improve visibility during the peak pollution season. 

What is Artificial Rain?

Artificial rain is a man-made process, also known as cloud seeding, that stimulates existing clouds to produce rain or snow. In this technique, certain chemical agents such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice are dispersed into the clouds to enhance condensation and trigger precipitation. 

How Does Artificial Rain Work?

Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding: The technique is used to enhance rainfall by dispensing salt particles like sodium chloride or potassium chloride into warm clouds. These particles help droplets combine and grow to a size that can fall as rain. 

Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding: The technique is used to increase rainfall or snowfall by introducing particles such as silver iodide or dry ice into cold clouds. As these crystals grow larger, they fall to the ground as rain. 

Delhi’s First Artificial Rain: When Will It Happen?  

Delhi is likely to witness its first artificial rain on October 29, as part of the city’s efforts to combat rising air pollution levels. Delhi recently completed its first test flight for the cloud wedding project. The flight covered a route from Kanpur to Delhi, passing through Meerut. 

List of Indian States that Witness Artificial Rain 

Artificial rain or cloud seeding is not the first time for India, as states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 5:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Air Qualityair quality in delhiair quality in delhi liveartificial rainArtificial Rain In Delhicm rekha guptadelhi cmhow Artificial Rain worksRekha Guptawhat is Artificial Rainwhen Artificial Rain happen in delhi

RELATED News

Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

Faridabad Horror: Teen Suicide Dies By Suicide After Getting Threatened With AI Nude Pics Of Sisters, WhatsApp Chat Leaks Scary Details

Delhi University Student Brutally Attacked With Acid By Stalker, Campus In Shock

‘Pakka Baarish!’ Shaadi.com Wins The Internet With Its Quirky Lucknow ‘Kadhai Campaign’ That Mixes Humor And Tradition

Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Czech president taps election winner Babis to lead government talks

Microsoft Teams To Inform Your Boss If You Are Not In Office: Here’s What It Means

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Morning Bid: Stocks zoom on trade and inflation relief

Big Tech to report earnings under specter of AI bubble

Japan's $550 billion package focuses on U.S. infrastructure, Lutnick tells Nikkei

When Is IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025? Check Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI

UPDATE 3-Regional lender Huntington to buy smaller rival Cadence Bank in $7.4 billion deal

‘Available For Rs. 100’: Kangana Ranaut FINALLY Apologises Over Defamatory Statement During Farmers Protest, Calls It ‘General Meme’

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?
Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?
Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?
Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

QUICK LINKS