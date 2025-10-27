Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

As Diwali week concluded, Delhi is once again grappling with severe air pollution, with PM2.5 levels shooting far beyond the safe limit. The post-festival spike in toxic air has led to smog-covered skies, reduced visibility, and increased health concerns for residents, especially children and the elderly. The hazardous air quality demands immediate action, so the Delhi Government is all set to try Artificial rain in Delhi.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister stated that Delhi might witness its first aritical rain by October 29, 2025. The technique is being considered as an emergency measure to help settle particular matter and improve visibility during the peak pollution season.

What is Artificial Rain?

Artificial rain is a man-made process, also known as cloud seeding, that stimulates existing clouds to produce rain or snow. In this technique, certain chemical agents such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice are dispersed into the clouds to enhance condensation and trigger precipitation.

How Does Artificial Rain Work?

Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding: The technique is used to enhance rainfall by dispensing salt particles like sodium chloride or potassium chloride into warm clouds. These particles help droplets combine and grow to a size that can fall as rain.

Glaciogenic Cloud Seeding: The technique is used to increase rainfall or snowfall by introducing particles such as silver iodide or dry ice into cold clouds. As these crystals grow larger, they fall to the ground as rain.

Delhi’s First Artificial Rain: When Will It Happen?

Delhi is likely to witness its first artificial rain on October 29, as part of the city’s efforts to combat rising air pollution levels. Delhi recently completed its first test flight for the cloud wedding project. The flight covered a route from Kanpur to Delhi, passing through Meerut.

List of Indian States that Witness Artificial Rain

Artificial rain or cloud seeding is not the first time for India, as states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.