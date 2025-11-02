LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

A speeding ambulance in Bengaluru ran a red light at Richmond Circle, fatally hitting a couple on a scooter. The tragedy sparked outrage, prompting demands for stricter traffic protocols and accountability for emergency vehicle operations.

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 2, 2025 16:56:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

As per the reports, a speeding ambulance ran through the red traffic signal at Richmond Circle, Bengaluru, after which it collided with a couple on a scooter, killing them on the spot. It has triggered debates on urban road safety and the protocols of movement by emergency vehicles.​

 

Details of the Accident

The accident had occurred on a busy afternoon when several vehicles were stopped at the Richmond Circle signal. As per eyewitnesses, the ambulance, in a bid to reach its destination in a hurry, jumped the red light and hit the scooter of the couple with great force. The impact was so powerful that both the victims died on the spot. It then collided with other vehicles before coming to a halt amidst rescue efforts.​

 

Public Reaction and Investigation

The audiences and the residents were mad, but at the same time, they considered this as a highlighting point of a concern that the ambulance drivers are driving recklessly. Infuriated people from the locality congregated next to the damaged vehicle, asserting their demands for taking action against the culprit and for improving the traffic discipline for ambulances. The police said that they didn’t have time and file a case against the driver for driving rashly and for violating the traffic regulations. An investigation is carried out based on the CCTV footage from the crossroads. 

 

Need for Stricter Protocols

The accident has reignited calls for stronger protocols governing ambulances and emergency vehicles in Indian cities. Also, the citizens demand that the traffic laws be followed strictly in order to avoid more tragedies and to emphasize that public safety should never be compromised due to urgency. The Bengaluru incident is a dark warning of the consequences of not following basic road rules, even for the vehicles whose main purpose is to save lives.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ambulance crashBengaluru accidentBengaluru newscouple killedemergency vehicle protocolrash drivingred light violationRichmond Circleroad safetytraffic rules

RELATED News

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter
Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter
Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter
Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

QUICK LINKS